This Colorful Marble Door DIY Is a Sensory Delight

TikTok comedian Jodi White has wowed viewers with her latest do-it-yourself project: a sensory door that's perfect for those with fidgety fingers. The marble door DIY is made from an array of different-colored marbles that spin when touched.

Advertisement

White followed up the video with a second TikTok featuring a tutorial on how to make your very own version, should you want to delight your senses as well.

Advertisement

If you have an old door lying around, it would make the perfect base for this awesome DIY project. If you don't have the marbles, you can always source them online or through craft stores — just make sure to get creative with the colors!

Users were quick to point out in the comments that the door reminded them of a similar one inside Disney World's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster. The door has quite a large following amongst Disney fans and has inspired marble door TikTok videos itself.

If you want to relieve your stress and have a door like no other, get your supplies together and take White's guide for a spin.

Advertisement

Other fun TikTok DIY projects to try:

Tay BeepBoop's broken mirror upcycling hack is perfect for a nature-inspired room.

Jeff MacKay used bricks to design book decor that any bibliophile will fall in love with.

Using peel-and-stick colored window film, The Sorry Girls created a stunning stained glass effect on their windows.

Advertisement