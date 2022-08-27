This Genius Hack Lets You Paint a Door in Half the Time

Whether you're renovating a house or craving a change, painting a door can seriously transform a space. The only catch? It can take a long time, especially if you lay the door on another surface while painting it. That's because you'll need to wait for one side to dry before painting the other.

Story Continues Below Advertisement

Video of the Day

Luckily, it's possible to speed up the process, as proven by TikTok user @therenegadehome. Simply screw a few wooden paint stirrers to the top of the door, so that each stick creates a 90-degree angle. This way, you can lean the door against a wall, but it won't actually touch anything.

Next, paint one side of the door as usual, then carefully flip it and coat the other side. And just like that, you have a fully painted door.

Story Continues Below Advertisement

While you're at it, consider this tip from a TikTok user: Paint the sides of the door ​after​ you've flipped it. This will allow you to turn it over without getting any paint on your hands. Done and done.

"Sometimes I see things that are so smart I can't believe I didn't think of them," said one person on @therenegadehome's video. "That's genius," commented another user.

Story Continues Below Advertisement

If you have already a few paint stirrers on hand, you'll definitely want to bookmark this hack for your next door project. Otherwise, you can find them in the paint section of most hardware stores. Happy painting!

Other renovating hacks:

If your door has glass, you'll be glad to know that it's possible to paint glass without tape. In this case, you'll need a product called Jasco Liquid Mask and Peel and a small paintbrush.

Alternatively, if you're not loving the idea of painting an entire door, try painting the top and sides — that's it. This easy technique will give your door a secret pop of color that won't overwhelm your space.