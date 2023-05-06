Apple trees ‌Malus ‌spp. Train after planting to set strong branch structure Thin fruit during growing season to 6-8" apart Prune annually in late winter between Feb and April No pruning in early winter; this prevents winter injury

Arborvitae ‌Thuja ‌spp. Prune up to one-third of canopy just before flush of growth in late spring Remove broken branches at any time during growing season Avoid topping tree or cutting into branches without needles; these will not re-sprout if cut

Azalea ‌Rhododendron ‌spp. Prune in early spring before new growth Deadhead flowers as they wilt to prevent fungal problems Prune for height reduction over several years rather than all at once

Bougainvillea ‌ Bougainvillea ‌spp. Prune in early spring after flowering Wear heavy gloves to protect against thorns

Boxwood ‌ Buxus ‌spp. Prune topiary boxwood in spring before new growth Trim any time of year other than late fall, which risks winter damage

California lilac ‌ Ceanothus ‌spp. After flowering is done, prune branch tips to shape, and thin interior branches slightly Most types flower late spring to early summer; do not tolerate heavy pruning

Cherry tomato plants ‌Solanum lycopersicum‌‌ var. ‌‌cerasiforme‌ Begin pruning when first flowers appear; remove suckers at base and in axils Remove leaves at bottom 6-12" of stems to prevent disease; only remove leaves touching ground on determinate varieties

Cherry tree ‌Prunus‌​ spp. Prune in early spring just before budbreak; this minimizes disease Prune minimally to eliminate upright and vigorous growth No pruning after July to prevent winter damage

Clematis ‌Clematis‌ spp. Early spring bloomers: Cut back when flowering doneSpring/early summer bloomers: Remove damaged stems, trim good stems back to strong buds Prune spring and early summer bloomers back after first heavy bloom completed; cut to buds halfway down the stems Prune late-blooming clematis to 24 inches above ground in late winter Three types of clematis: early spring bloomers, spring/early summer bloomers, late blooming; pruning requirements differ

Coreopsis ‌Coreopsis‌ spp. Shear or individually deadhead flowers during growing season Trim perenniels to 6" from soil if self-seeding not desired

Crepe myrtle ‌ Lagerstroemia indica ‌ Prune in early spring before new growth Pinch back new growth during growing season to increase flowers Prune sparingly to maintain tree's natural shape

Daisy Variety of genera including ‌‌Leucanthemum‌, ‌‌Belli, and ‌ ‌‌Gerbera ‌ Pinch back stems and deadhead throughout growing season "Daisy" describes a flower shape rather than a species

Dogwood trees ‌ Cornus florida ‌ Avoid summer pruning; the sap attracts dogwood borers Prune in early winter after blossoms fade No pruning for shape required; remove dead/damaged branches as needed

Eastern redbud ‌ Cersis canadensis ‌ Prune after blooms fade in late spring if you don't mind losing decorative seed pods Prune dormant trees before buds form in spring if you want to keep seed pods Most beautiful pruned to horizontally tiered branches

Fig trees ‌Ficus carica ‌ Train fig trees from planting over five years to form branch structure Prune mature trees (after training period) in late-winter dormancy Regular pruning keeps trees at a manageable size and encouages vigorous growth

Forsythia ‌Forsythia‌ spp. Prune in spring just after flowers fade Leggy plants can be pruned to a height of 4"

Gardenia ‌Gardenia jasminoides ‌ Deadhead faded flowers throughout growing season Prune when last flower is finished blooming, typically midsummer If cultivar blooms through fall, prune whenever flowers fade Complete pruning before October; pruning later decreases next year's blooms

Geraniums ‌Pelargonium‌ spp. Prune leggy stem s to just above a leaf node Deadhead throughout growing season

Gold thread + Golden mop cyprus ‌Chamaecyparis pisifera‌‌ 'Filifera Aurea' or ‌Chamaecyparis pisifera‌‌ 'Golden Mop' Prune in early spring through midsummer Prune lightly during growing season Avoid fall/winter pruning to prevent winter damage Shearing is not appropriate for the plants' growth habit

Hibiscus (Hardy hibiscus) ‌Hibiscus ‌spp‌.‌ Prune in spring before new growth emerges; prune old growth to 12" or less Shape by pruninglightly after first bloom and when required during growing season Best to prune in spring Deadhead throughout growing season

Holly ‌ Ilex ‌spp‌. ‌ Prune varieties without berries in spring, summer, or fall Prune varieties with berries in late winter, before new growth but after threat of severe temperatures Holly needs no pruning but accepts it

Hostas ‌Hosta spp.‌ Deadhead faded flowers Remove all leaves at first frost to deter insect pests

Hydrangea — Bigleaf ‌Hydrangea macrophylla ‌ Prune just after blooming in late summer; do not delay Buds that form in late summer/early fall become next year’s flowers

Hydrangea — Limelight ‌Hydrangea paniculata ‌'Limelight' Prune back each stem to a healthy bud in late winter Trim before new spring growth to prevent loss of flower buds

Hydrangea — Smooth ‌Hydrangea arborescens‌ Prune to the ground in early spring Don't prune at all if you want a larger shrub; buds set on new growth

Jade ‌Crassula argentea, Crassula ovata‌ Prune during growing season, when cuts will callus over Remove no more than 30% of growth at any time

Japanese maple ‌Acer palmatum‌ May be pruned lightly in summer Save major pruning for winter dormancy Pruning needs are minimal unless tree is overgrown

Kousa dogwood trees ‌Cornus kousa‌ Prune after flowering, or wait until late winter Prune in late winter just before new growth Easiest to prune in winter, but this reduces spring flowers

Lavender ‌Lavandula‌ ‌spp. Hard-prune just after last frost or after final flowering Prune just after final flowering or in early spring Prune just after final flowering or in early spring Bloom times vary; avoid removing buds before flowering season

Leyland Cypress ‌Cuprocyparis leylandii‌ Prune hedge trees in early spring (before new growth) for uniform height Pruning is optional; will grow tall and keep pyramidal shape without aid

Lilac ‌ Syringa vulgaris ‌ Prune after flowering; new buds will develop for next season Tolerates heavy pruning

Mountain Laurel ‌ Kalmia latifolia ‌ Cold climates: prune in late spring during active growth Warm climates: prune in late winter to avoid plant stress Avoid over-pruning; dwarf varieties can tolerate more than larger types

Nandina ‌Nandina domestica‌ ‌ Prune in late winter before new growth; remove up to 1/3 of canopy or cut 1/3 of leggy canes to ground Annual pruning helps prevent spread of this invasive plant and keep it compact

Oakleaf hydrangea ‌Hydrangea quercifolia‌ Remove dead/crossing stems in summer, cutting close to ground Prune back stems in late winter or spring Blooms on new wood; dry flower heads provide winter interest

Orchids Many different genera, family ‌ Orchidaceae‌ Prune in dormancy after blooming; remove old, unproductive growth and spent roots Orchids bloom between midwinter to late summer then enter dormancy

Pear tree ‌Pyrus communis ‌or‌ Pyrus pyrifolia‌ Train new trees in early spring to establish branch structure Remove water sprouts, root suckers, crossing branches Prune heavily during dormancy to maintain compactness every few years Avoid heavy annual pruning to decrease risk of fire blight

Peonies (herbaceous varieties) ‌ Paeonia lactiflora ‌ Remove older stems in late fall after first hard frost; cut dead stems to ground Herbaceous peonies die back every fall and regrow in spring

Petunias ‌Petunia spp.‌ Trim scraggly plants by 1/3 in July and/or Augustto neaten Trim scraggly plants by 1/3 in mid-September to neaten Removing blossoms does not remove seedpods

Plum trees ‌Prunus‌ ‌spp‌. ‌ Prune in late winter or early spring before buds break Train whips after transplant; prune too-large trees to slow growth Avoid pruning late in growing season to prevent winter damage

Princess tree or Empress tree ‌ Paulownia tomentosa ‌ Prune to strengthen tree in early spring; remove dead wood and trim; thin branches after flowering Prune into shorter shrub in autumn; prune to 4 ft., leaving a few branches on main trunk For bigger leaves, cut back severely in winter

Rhododendron ‌ Rhododendron ‌spp‌. ‌ Prune in early spring before new growth Deadhead wilted flowers to prevent fungal problems Pruning is seldom required, but trimming can reduce height

Roses ‌Rosa ‌spp‌.‌ Roses that bloom on old wood: prune after flowering; Repeat bloomers: prune at budbreak to remove weak canes; Others: trim back to 18" Repeat bloomers: deadhead faded flowers Pruning time depends on category, when it flowers, and whether it flowers on old or new wood

Rosemary ‌Rosmarinus officinalis ‌ Prune leggy plants in early spring after new growth begins or in mid-fall Prune leggy plants back in mid-fall Remove dead wood to increase sunlight penetration

Salvia (Sage) ‌ Salvia ‌spp‌. ‌ Deadhead throughout season to promote more blossoms Stop deadheading in winter to feed birds, or prune plant to 2" after first frost Can be pruned back without fear of harming plant

Sedum (upright sedum) ‌Hylotelephium‌‌ spp.‌ or ‌‌Sedum spp.‌ Prune to the ground, or simply pinch back Prune to the ground after first hard frost, or allow to overwinter Can leave tall for winter and deadheaded in spring

Spirea ‌Spiraea ‌spp‌.‌ Spring-flowering spirea: prune when blooms fade Summer-flowering and Birchleaf spirea: prune back in late-winter dormancy; these bloom on new wood Spiraea benefit from vigorous pruning of old wood, reducing each stem by up to 1/3, leaving at least five buds

Star magnolia ‌ Magnolia stellata ‌ Prune, if necessary, after flowering is done; late pruning reduces next year's buds Star magnolia need little pruning, if any

Sweet bay (Laurel) ‌Laurus nobilis‌ Prune to size in late winter to early spring Little pruning is required

Tree peony ‌Paeonia suffruticos‌ Prune in spring before new growth starts to stimulate strong growth Deadhead throughout the growing season. Minimal pruning required beyond deadheading and removing dead wood

Tulip tree ‌Liriodendron tulipifera‌ Remove dead growth and thin in late winter Pruning needed to control rapid growth