If you're confused about the when and hows of pruning, you aren't alone. Each type of garden tree, shrub, and bush has its own pruning requirements. We've made it all easier for you by combining 50 of them into an easy-to-read chart.
What Is Pruning?
You may think of pruning landscape plants as the equivalent of a haircut, required for appearance only. But that is just the beginning. While some pruning shapes plants to fit well within the landscape, trimming at the appropriate times can also encourage flowering and fruiting and even improve the plant's health.
Video of the Day
Failure to prune doesn't result in the immediate demise of a tree or shrub, but it can limit its ornamental value, allow deadwood to choke off the plant's vitality, and reduce the yield of fruit and blossoms. Timing is key when pruning, and one might argue that pruning at the wrong time is worse than not pruning at all.
Pruning Tools and Techniques
Whether you're pruning to shape a deciduous shrub, encourage flowering, or rejuvenate a plant by removing dead, diseased or overly dense growth, you'll use one of two types of pruning cuts: heading cuts and thinning cuts.
Heading Cuts
Use heading cuts to remove the outermost growth from a branch when your intention is to increase the density of a shrub or increase the flower yield. Heading allows the plant to redistribute the nutrition it uptakes from the roots. It encourages new, vigorous growth.
- Unless you're trimming a hedge with hedge clippers, be selective about heading cuts. Heading cuts always stimulate new plant growth. When they are made indiscriminately, a shrub will grow out of control.
- Make heading cuts about 1/4 inch above the nearest bud that remains on the branch. New growth will emerge in the direction the bud is facing.
- Make a straight cut to minimize the
size of the wound.
Thinning Cuts
Use thinning cuts when performing maintenance on a shrub. Thinning cuts remove deadwood and diseased branches and reduce the density of the shrub without stimulating regrowth. These pruning cuts typically remove entire branches down to ground level or to a major parent branch.
- Use pruning shears, loppers, or a saw, depending on the diameter of the wood.
- If removing an entire branch from the parent branch, cut as close to the parent branch as possible. If a branch collar is evident, cut just outside of it.
- If shortening a branch or removing dead wood, make the cut just above a bud node on the branch you are removing. In this case angle the cut slightly to prevent the node from drawing water from the parent branch, thus forcing it to dry out.
What Is Hard Pruning?
Hard pruning is used to rejuvenate an old deciduous shrub by cutting all its branches almost to ground level. This drastic procedure forces the shrub to produce entirely new growth, although it will probably take several years to fully recover.
Pruning Trees
All trees can profit from occasional pruning — trunks or branches can grow in unstable ways and an overly dense canopy can block out light and air circulation and/or result in uprooting in heavy wind. In addition, when trunks or branches break, they leave stubs where pests and disease can enter. A weakened backyard tree can put your house or your neighbor's in danger.
Tree pruning can forestall these issues as well as susceptibility to disease, decay, and wind damage. But there are limits to what a homeowner should undertake. Tall and large trees should be trimmed only by an experienced arborist — both for your safety and the health of the tree, not to mention the surrounding property. But a DIYer can shape or trim small or young trees, and this may preclude the need for extensive pruning as they mature. Here are some general guidelines to keep in mind:
- The best time for a homeowner to prune a tree is while it is young, since minimal tools are required. Fruit trees must be pruned repeatedly when young in order to establish the correct branching to bear maximum fruit.
- Most mature trees are best pruned during their season of dormancy. This can vary among regions. In cold-winter areas, pruning is usually done after the coldest time of winter is past but before spring growth begins. However, diseased or damaged branches should be removed immediately rather than waiting for the dormancy period.
- Some trees have special pruning considerations. For example, the sap from pruning wounds in some trees can attract insect pests in certain seasons that spread disease. These trees are best pruned outside of that season.
- Flowering trees should be pruned at a time when the trimming will not reduce the blooms.
- Fruit trees usually need training at time of transplant and the first few seasons. This is to create a strong branch structure for fruit.
A variety of tools may be needed for backyard tree pruning. These include:
- Hand shears, scissor or anvil type: branches up to 1/2 inch in diameter
- Lopping shears: for larger branches up to 1 1/2 inches in diameter
- Pruning saws: for branches larger than 1 1/2 inches in diameter
- Pole pruners with an extendable pole: for out-of-reach branches
Pruning Shrubs
Every shrub species has a unique growth pattern, and pruning guidelines must be tailored to that pattern. Some are best pruned to the ground in springtime, while others do best with a light autumn trim. Despite these differences, there are several general shrub-pruning rules to bear in mind.
- Base the pruning method and time to prune on the plant's species as well as the reason you are
pruning in the first place.
- Keep in mind that while trimming back a shrub reduces its size, this is only temporarily; over time, pruning stimulates new growth.
- Never prune more than a third of the shrub's total foliage. When it comes to the first pruning, less is better. You can always cut more, but you can't un-cut branches.
- Always use clean, sanitized tools — generally hand pruners, loppers, or a saw, depending on the diameter of the branches — and keep them sharp. Sharp, clean cutting edges allow for wounds that heal without harming the plant or spreading disease.
Deadheading Flowers
Deadheading is a technique of trimming flowering plants during their bloom period. It involves pruning out wilting flowers in order to direct more of the plant's energy toward creating more blooms. Not every flowering plant requires deadheading, so do some research first. But generally, few plants suffer undesirable consequences from the removal of their faded flowers. This includes both annuals and perennials.
Year-Round Pruning Calendar
Plant (Common Name)
Species
Spring Pruning
Summer Pruning
Fall/Winter Pruning
Notes
Malus spp.
Train after planting to set strong branch structure
Thin fruit during growing season to 6-8" apart
Prune annually in late winter between Feb and April
No pruning in early winter; this prevents winter injury
Thuja spp.
Prune up to one-third of canopy just before flush of growth in late spring
Remove broken branches at any time during growing season
Avoid topping tree or cutting into branches without needles; these will not re-sprout if cut
Rhododendron spp.
Prune in early spring before new growth
Deadhead flowers as they wilt to prevent fungal problems
Prune for height reduction over several years rather than all at once
Bougainvillea
Bougainvillea spp.
Prune in early spring after flowering
Wear heavy gloves to protect against thorns
Buxus spp.
Prune topiary boxwood in spring before new growth
Trim any time of year other than late fall, which risks winter damage
California lilac
Ceanothus spp.
After flowering is done, prune branch tips to shape, and thin interior branches slightly
Most types flower late spring to early summer; do not tolerate heavy pruning
Solanum lycopersicum var. cerasiforme
Begin pruning when first flowers appear; remove suckers at base and in axils
Remove leaves at bottom 6-12" of stems to prevent disease; only remove leaves touching ground on determinate varieties
Prunus spp.
Prune in early spring just before budbreak; this minimizes disease
Prune minimally to eliminate upright and vigorous growth
No pruning after July to prevent winter damage
Clematis spp.
Early spring bloomers: Cut back when flowering doneSpring/early summer bloomers: Remove damaged stems, trim good stems back to strong buds
Prune spring and early summer bloomers back after first heavy bloom completed; cut to buds halfway down the stems
Prune late-blooming clematis to 24 inches above ground in late winter
Three types of clematis: early spring bloomers, spring/early summer bloomers, late blooming; pruning requirements differ
Coreopsis spp.
Shear or individually deadhead flowers during growing season
Trim perenniels to 6" from soil if self-seeding not desired
Lagerstroemia indica
Prune in early spring before new growth
Pinch back new growth during growing season to increase flowers
Prune sparingly to maintain tree's natural shape
Variety of genera including Leucanthemum, Belli, and Gerbera
Pinch back stems and deadhead throughout growing season
"Daisy" describes a flower shape rather than a species
Cornus florida
Avoid summer pruning; the sap attracts dogwood borers
Prune in early winter after blossoms fade
No pruning for shape required; remove dead/damaged branches as needed
Cersis canadensis
Prune after blooms fade in late spring if you don't mind losing decorative seed pods
Prune dormant trees before buds form in spring if you want to keep seed pods
Most beautiful pruned to horizontally tiered branches
Ficus carica
Train fig trees from planting over five years to form branch structure
Prune mature trees (after training period) in late-winter dormancy
Regular pruning keeps trees at a manageable size and encouages vigorous growth
Forsythia spp.
Prune in spring just after flowers fade
Leggy plants can be pruned to a height of 4"
Gardenia jasminoides
Deadhead faded flowers throughout growing season
Prune when last flower is finished blooming, typically midsummer
If cultivar blooms through fall, prune whenever flowers fade
Complete pruning before October; pruning later decreases next year's blooms
Pelargonium
spp.
Prune leggy stem s to just above a leaf node
Deadhead throughout growing season
Chamaecyparis pisifera 'Filifera Aurea' or Chamaecyparis pisifera 'Golden Mop'
Prune in early spring through midsummer
Prune lightly during growing season
Avoid fall/winter pruning to prevent winter damage
Shearing is not appropriate for the plants' growth habit
Hibiscus (Hardy hibiscus)
Hibiscus spp.
Prune in spring before new growth emerges; prune old growth to 12" or less
Shape by pruninglightly after first bloom and when required during growing season
Best to prune in spring
Deadhead throughout growing season
Ilex spp.
Prune varieties without berries in spring, summer, or fall
Prune varieties with berries in late winter, before new growth but after threat of severe temperatures
Holly needs no pruning but accepts it
Hosta spp.
Deadhead faded flowers
Remove all leaves at first frost to deter insect pests
Hydrangea macrophylla
Prune just after blooming in late summer; do not delay
Buds that form in late summer/early fall become next year’s flowers
Hydrangea paniculata 'Limelight'
Prune back each stem to a healthy bud in late winter
Trim before new spring growth to prevent loss of flower buds
Hydrangea — Smooth
Hydrangea arborescens
Prune to the ground in early spring
Don't prune at all if you want a larger shrub; buds set on new growth
Crassula argentea, Crassula ovata
Prune during growing season, when cuts will callus over
Remove no more than 30% of growth at any time
Acer palmatum
May be pruned lightly in summer
Save major pruning for winter dormancy
Pruning needs are minimal unless tree is overgrown
Cornus kousa
Prune after flowering, or wait until late winter
Prune in late winter just before new growth
Easiest to prune in winter, but this reduces spring flowers
Lavandula spp.
Hard-prune just after last frost or after final flowering
Prune just after final flowering or in early spring
Prune just after final flowering or in early spring
Bloom times vary; avoid removing buds before flowering season
Leyland Cypress
Cuprocyparis leylandii
Prune hedge trees in early spring (before new growth) for uniform height
Pruning is optional; will grow tall and keep pyramidal shape without aid
Syringa vulgaris
Prune after flowering; new buds will develop for next season
Tolerates heavy pruning
Kalmia latifolia
Cold climates: prune in late spring during active growth
Warm climates: prune in late winter to avoid plant stress
Avoid over-pruning; dwarf varieties can tolerate more than larger types
Nandina domestica
Prune in late winter before new growth; remove up to 1/3 of canopy or cut 1/3 of leggy canes to ground
Annual pruning helps prevent spread of this invasive plant and keep it compact
Hydrangea quercifolia
Remove dead/crossing stems in summer, cutting close to ground
Prune back stems in late winter or spring
Blooms on new wood; dry flower heads provide winter interest
Many different genera, family Orchidaceae
Prune in dormancy after blooming; remove old, unproductive growth and spent roots
Orchids bloom between midwinter to late summer then enter dormancy
Pyrus communis or Pyrus pyrifolia
Train new trees in early spring to establish branch structure
Remove water sprouts, root suckers, crossing branches
Prune heavily during dormancy to maintain compactness every few years
Avoid heavy annual pruning to decrease risk of fire blight
Peonies (herbaceous varieties)
Paeonia lactiflora
Remove older stems in late fall after first hard frost; cut dead stems to ground
Herbaceous peonies die back every fall and regrow in spring
Petunia spp.
Trim scraggly plants by 1/3 in July and/or Augustto neaten
Trim scraggly plants by 1/3 in mid-September to neaten
Removing blossoms does not remove seedpods
Prunus spp.
Prune in late winter or early spring before buds break
Train whips after transplant; prune too-large trees to slow growth
Avoid pruning late in growing season to prevent winter damage
Princess tree or Empress tree
Paulownia tomentosa
Prune to strengthen tree in early spring; remove dead wood and trim; thin branches after flowering
Prune into shorter shrub in autumn; prune to 4 ft., leaving a few branches on main trunk
For bigger leaves, cut back severely in winter
Rhododendron spp.
Prune in early spring before new growth
Deadhead wilted flowers to prevent fungal problems
Pruning is seldom required, but trimming can reduce height
Rosa spp.
Roses that bloom on old wood: prune after flowering;
Repeat bloomers: prune at budbreak to remove weak canes;
Others: trim back to 18"
Repeat bloomers: deadhead faded flowers
Pruning time depends on category, when it flowers, and whether it flowers on old or new wood
Rosmarinus officinalis
Prune leggy plants in early spring after new growth begins or in mid-fall
Prune leggy plants back in mid-fall
Remove dead wood to increase sunlight penetration
Salvia (Sage)
Salvia spp.
Deadhead throughout season to promote more blossoms
Stop deadheading in winter to feed birds, or prune plant to 2" after first frost
Can be pruned back without fear of harming plant
Sedum (upright sedum)
Hylotelephium spp. or Sedum spp.
Prune to the ground, or simply pinch back
Prune to the ground after first hard frost, or allow to overwinter
Can leave tall for winter and deadheaded in spring
Spirea
Spiraea spp.
Spring-flowering spirea: prune when blooms fade
Summer-flowering and Birchleaf
spirea: prune back in late-winter dormancy; these bloom on new wood
Spiraea benefit from vigorous pruning of old wood, reducing each stem by up to 1/3, leaving at least five buds
Magnolia stellata
Prune, if necessary, after flowering is done; late pruning reduces next year's buds
Star magnolia need little pruning, if any
Sweet bay (Laurel)
Laurus nobilis
Prune to size in late winter to early spring
Little pruning is required
Paeonia suffruticos
Prune in spring before new growth starts to stimulate strong growth
Deadhead throughout the growing season.
Minimal pruning required beyond deadheading and removing dead wood
Tulip tree
Liriodendron tulipifera
Remove dead growth and thin in late winter
Pruning needed to control rapid growth
Weigela florida
Prune in late spring when flowers stop blooming
Flowers on old wood so prune promptly
- Ask 2 Extension: Eastern Redbuds
- Ask IFAS: Lagerstroe
- University of Minnesota Extension: Prune Hydrangeas
- Stark Bros.: Sweet Bay
- Springhill Nursery: Weigelas
- GKH: Trimming Boxwood
- Home for the Harvest: Hostas
- Wilson Bros.: Holly
- Tom's Guide: Lilacs
- Wilson Bros.: Japanese Maple
- Shuncy: Mountain Laurel
- GKH: Pruning Empress Trees