How to Trim a Dead Orchid Stem

Orchids (family Orchidaceae) may seem fussy, but they are relatively easy to care for and trim. But the bloom on an orchid is only a small part of what is happening with the plant — when the blooms wither and fall off, the plant is actually reserving energy to rebloom.

Give the your blooming orchid the right amount of water, trim it when needed, and repot as necessary to enjoy the orchid all year long. Here's why you need to trim your orchids — and how to do it right.

A Guide to the Parts of an Orchid

There are many long, thin parts of the orchid, so it can be confusing to determine what you should cut on the orchid.

The greenish-gray aerial roots spread out above the ground from the base of the plant. They run perpendicular to the oval leaves and stem of the orchid. If they begin to turn yellow and look withered, which can happen in homes with low humidity, cut these with a clean knife after the orchid blooms have fallen.

The flower stem is the long slender growth that rises from the thick, glossy leaves of the orchid. The buds form on this long, green stem before blooming. The healthy stem of an orchid can rise more than a foot from the base.

An orchid will show healthy stems that are green and firm while unhealthy spikes will be yellowish-brown. It's crucial to cut any discolored stems from the orchid as soon as possible.

When to Trim Orchids

Orchids go into a resting phase after they bloom. The blooms will fall off and the stem will remain as the plant saves up the energy to create fresh blooms. After the flowers fall from the healthy green stem, it's time to trim the orchid. Trimming the stem will allow the plant to put more energy into producing beautiful blooms on a long, healthy stem.

Prepare to Trim an Orchid

Before you start the process of trimming your orchid, gather the supplies you'll need:

Pruning shears to make a clean cut. Make sure to clean the shears by washing them well with hot water and soap; sanitize the blades by dipping them in rubbing alcohol.

A new orchid pot. If you're repotting the plant after cutting the stem, it needs to be thoroughly cleaned with hot water and ready to receive the plant.

Tip When cutting the stem on an orchid, all materials should be sanitized and knives or cutting tools should be sharp for a clean cut. Orchids are susceptible to diseases when the stem is cut with a dirty tool or when placed in an old pot that wasn’t thoroughly cleaned between uses.

How to Trim an Orchid

Once the flowers have fallen, the stem can be cut. Here's how to trim an orchid properly:

Look for the nodes on the stem, which are bumps along the stem. Cut the stem two nodes above where it rises from the base of the plant. One of the nodes will more than likely grow and produce flowers within the next two to three months. You can also leave more stem for possible future flowers, if the stem is not yellowing. Look for the node on the stem that is just below the place where the flowers began to bloom. Make a clean cut at that juncture. The healthy green stem will have the chance to bloom again.