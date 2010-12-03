A cherry tree (​Prunus​ spp.) in flower dances its way across spring to come into fruit in early summer. Knowing how and when to prune a cherry tree helps keep your fruit tree healthy and beautiful. Backyard growers often ignore pruning, not wanting to deprive the tree of some of its magic. Proper pruning, however, not only increases the tree's productivity but also improves the quality of its fruit and the number of its flowers. Appropriate trimming opens up the tree canopy to light, critical for cherry blossom development and optimal cherry set, flavor and quality.