Image Credit: Anwarabee/iStock/GettyImages

The flowering dogwood (‌Cornus florida‌) is an ornamental deciduous tree with showy spring blossoms, red berries, and bright fall leaf color. These understory trees grow in partial shade or full sun and remain naturally small, generally not growing much more than 30 feet tall.

Advertisement

Flowering dogwoods do not require regular pruning to create and maintain an attractive shape. Rather, the reasons to consider pruning dogwood trees are to clean out dead branches and to increase the light and air circulation within their canopies. If you are wondering when to prune dogwood trees, the optimal timing depends on the reason for pruning. While dead and diseased branches can be pruned out at any time, other pruning should be left for early winter or immediately after the tree finishes flowering.

Advertisement

Learn when to prune your dogwood tree and how to prune it to keep it looking good year after year.

The Best Time to Prune Dogwoods Pruning dogwood trees isn't a structural necessity since the trees naturally grow into a strong, graceful shape. In fact, trimming should be kept to a minimum given their tendency to bleed when cut. Dead or damaged branches can be pruned out whenever you spot them no matter the season. Thinning out the canopy, on the other hand, is best done immediately after the tree completes flowering or else in late fall/ early winter to prevent tree wounds from excessive sap bleeding. Sap attracts the dogwood borer, a pest that damages the tree.

When to Prune Flowering Dogwood Trees

Many homeowners in USDA zones 5 to 9 plant flowering dogwood trees for their showy white "blossoms." In reality, these are large, petallike bracts that surround the small true flowers. This small, deciduous tree blooms in early spring before the leaves appear, and the flowers are followed by bright red fruits in fall. The dark green leaves add to the flowering dogwood's appeal, and they turn fiery shades of red in fall when planted in full-sun locations.

Advertisement

When it comes to pruning dogwood trees, less is better, so determine why you are pruning before taking up the pruners. Prune to either remove dead, damaged, or diseased branches or to increase air or sunlight circulation.

The time of year to prune depends on the work to be done. Dead wood can be cut out at any point during the year. Pruning dogwood trees to open the canopy can be done immediately after the dogwood tree flowers, which will maximize the bloom without removing flower buds. Alternatively, it can be accomplished in late fall or early winter to reduce sap bleed that attracts borers. The flowering dogwood is susceptible to the common dogwood borer (‌Synanthedon scitula‌), which will attack young trees that are bleeding sap, including those that have been pruned in summer and those that have been damaged by lawn mowers or weed trimmers.

Advertisement

Prune Dead or Diseased Wood on Flowering Dogwood Trees

Dead, damaged, or diseased branches on a flowering dogwood require prompt attention. Whenever you spot them, take the time to remove them. Use a sharp pruner to cut out these branches if they are under an inch in diameter. For dead or diseased branches, make the cut at the trunk level just outside the branch collar, completely removing the limb. For broken branches, cut several inches into healthy wood. This is also a good time to reduce or remove crossing branches to prevent branch damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To prune thicker branches, you will need to make several cuts. If the branch is over 2 inches in diameter, use a pruning saw to make a first cut on the underside, around 6 inches from the trunk and about one-third of the way through the branch. Make the next cut on top of the branch a little farther along the branch than the first and cut completely through. Once the dead or diseased limb is removed, prune off the branch stub just outside the branch collar.

Advertisement

Thin the Branches of Flowering Dogwood

If your flowering dogwood is a young tree, crown thinning will improve the tree's health by allowing sunlight to penetrate into the crown and by increasing air circulation. To do so, first clean and sanitize your pruner or lopper with alcohol and then remove weak branches throughout the crown. Cut back each branch to a side branch or make the cut about 1/4 inch above a bud facing the outside to force the new branch to grow in that direction.

Pruning Dogwood Shrubs While flowering dogwood is an immensely popular tree and the state tree of North Carolina, Missouri, and Virginia, there are two other species of dogwood that may also require pruning: kousa dogwood (‌Cornus kousa‌) and Cornelian cherry dogwood (‌Cornus mas‌). These grow as shrubs rather than trees and can get leggy over time. They require regular pruning in late winter or early spring to remove the top third of the branches. If these shrubs have been neglected for some years, hard prune them when they are completely dormant by removing some branches at ground level every year, with the plan of pruning back all branches over a period of three years. If this seems too extreme for your shrub's growth rate given your climate, schedule the one-third pruning every other year for six years.

Advertisement