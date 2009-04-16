How to Trim Overgrown Holly Trees

If you like, you can perform the moderate method of pruning in two steps rather than three, by cutting out half of the old stems the first year and the additional half the second year.

If your holly has been trained into tree form with a single trunk, you will need to prune it differently if you wish to maintain that shape. Thin out the canopy of the tree by removing about one-third of the weakest branches, cutting each back to the limb or trunk where it originated. Leave the main branches in place, but reduce their length as necessary to reach the desired size. Repeat this process in subsequent years.