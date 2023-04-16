This Brilliant Hack Will Save Spinach That’s About to Go Bad

Why does it seem like spinach is always on the brink of going bad? Like seriously, it feels like a constant scramble to figure out what to do with the bag in our fridge that's on its last leg. But have no fear — this unexpected hack we just discovered on (surprise, surprise) TikTok is here to help. And it doesn't just save the veggies for a short while — it salvages them for a whopping six months.

We present to you: spinach powder. While you've likely seen containers of this superfood powder on the shelves of health stores and supermarkets, it's actually surprisingly easy to make at home (and much more cost-friendly). And aside from just putting your leftover bags of spinach to use, it's also the perfect way to sneak in a few extra veggies here and there — especially good for picky eaters! This is how creator @creative_explained chefs it up:

First, lay out all the spinach on a pan. Next, it's time to dehydrate the leaves, which can be done by putting them in the oven at 125 degrees Fahrenheit until the spinach is dry and crispy. This will take a few hours. Then, put the leaves into a blender or coffee grinder to turn them into a fine powder. Store it in any sort of jar or container you have on hand and that's literally all there is to do.

But how to use it? The creator suggests you put it in "any dish you're cooking or smoothie you're making." Renowned chef @bakedbymelissa made the powder on their channel and explains, "It's very easy to use this in baking, especially chocolate baked goods." Chocolate-spinach brownies, here we come!

