This Easy Trick Revives Limp Carrots in Just 5 Minutes

There's nothing worse than digging through the refrigerator, only to find limp vegetables hiding in a drawer. (It's okay, it happens to the best of us!) That being said, we're always looking for new ways to reduce food waste. One of our most recent discoveries is a trick for reviving droopy and sad carrots, and we just had to share it.

In a TikTok video, user @lottiedalziel explains that "bendy" carrots are actually dehydrated. So, all you need to do is place them in a jar of water for five minutes. This will rehydrate the carrots, making them plump and good as new. Done and done.

It appears the method can be used for storing carrots in general, too. "I store mine in water in the fridge," commented one user on the TikTok video. "I change the water once a week and they last for ages. Same with celery."

Of course, if the carrots are already moldy and slimy, it might be too late for this hack. In this case, you'll want to toss them in the compost. This will allow the carrots to decompose into nutritious soil-like matter, rather than rotting in the landfill.

Other ways to reduce food waste:

As it turns out, carrots aren't the only produce that can benefit from a good soak. According to Food52, the same trick can be used to rejuvenate other root veggies (think: beets and radishes). You can also keep lemons fresh for months by storing them in water. Like carrots, lemons start to deteriorate as they become dehydrated, but placing them in water will slow down the process.

Also, if you frequently buy sliced bread, consider storing it in a rectangular flip-top container. This bread storage hack will create an air-tight seal, preventing it from becoming moldy or dry too quickly.