This Storage Hack Keeps Your Lemons Fresh for Months

It's always a good idea to have a lemon or five on hand. After all, lemons are essential ingredients in many recipes, making them ultimate kitchen staples. The only catch? The most common ways of storing lemons will quickly shorten their shelf life.

Here's the deal: When stored on the countertop at room temperature, lemons last about a week. In the refrigerator, they'll last for about three weeks, as long as they're uncut. However, it's possible to make lemons last even longer, thanks to a simple storage trick.

In a popular TikTok video, user @meowmeix explains the method. Basically, you place lemons in a container, then fill it up with water. Cover the container with a lid and place it in the refrigerator. The lemons will keep up to three months when stored this way.

So, why does this trick work? According to ​Insider​, lemons begin to rot as they lose moisture. It's thought that storing them in water prevents them from drying out, thus extending their shelf life. See you never, moldy lemons!

Other ways to store lemons:

According to U.S. Citrus, you can also store lemons in a resealable freezer plastic bag. Remove the excess air, seal the bag, and place it in the refrigerator. This approach, like the method explained above, protects the fruit's moisture content. It will keep your lemons fresh for about six weeks.

How to store cut lemons:

Let's say you've already cut a lemon, but want to save it for later use. Simply store it in an air-tight container in the refrigerator and use it within a few days. Alternatively, you can squeeze the lemon and freeze the juice in an ice cube tray. Once frozen, remove the lemon juice cubes and store them in a sealed freezer-safe container. When you're ready to use the lemon juice, simply defrost the cubes in the refrigerator.