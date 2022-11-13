This Paper Towel Hack Will Make Your Herbs Last Longer

Image Credit: HUIZENG HU/Moment/GettyImages See More Photos

One of the best ways to get the most of your food — and money — is to properly store ingredients. This is especially important when it comes to herbs, which can quickly wilt if you're not careful.

Enter a handy tip shared by @tastegreatfoodie on TikTok. In a video, she explains how to separate the layers of a paper towel to create a pocket. You can tuck fresh herbs in this pocket, then roll up the paper towel and place it in an airtight container. (A reusable silicone bag works great!)

From there, store the herbs in the refrigerator as usual. The paper towel and container will help retain the herbs' moisture, effectively extending their lifespan.

If you want a more eco-friendly take on this hack, consider using a reusable cotton cloth or towel. Just make sure the fabric is clean and free of debris.

Other tips for storing herbs:

For tender herbs like dill and parsley, you can store them in a jar with a few inches of water in the refrigerator. You'll need to change the water every one or two days to prevent mold, but your herbs will last for about one week with this method.

Basil, however, should be kept at room temperature. Storing basil in the refrigerator will make it wilt, so keep it in a jar on your countertop instead.

More food storage tips:

As the price of grocery items continues to rise, it's worth learning how to store different types of food. One such example is nuts, which aren't exactly cheap.

Although nuts are sold at room temperature, it's best to store them in the refrigerator or freezer once you've opened the container. This is because nuts contain unsaturated fats, which can go rancid quickly. So, storing nuts in a cold location will help keep them fresher for longer. Good to know.