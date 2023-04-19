This Mocktail Is Going Viral for Curing Sleep Struggles

By April 19, 2023
Sleepless nights can be absolutely brutal, but the internet's latest wellness trend — the Sleepy Girl Mocktail — is here to help.

A TikTok posted by Gracie Norton shares a quick and easy drink that she (and the internet) swears will actually put you to sleep.

First, you mix together magnesium powder and pure tart cherry juice. (In the comments, Norton recommends Moon Juice Magnesi-Om.) Then, you pop in a few ice cubes and top it off with some bubbly Olipop lemon lime soda. And if you're feeling extra fancy, you can pour the drink over ice in a wine glass.

According to studies, tart cherry juice contains melatonin and tryptophan and can help you get better sleep. Moon Juice's magnesium powder is also designed to promote relaxation, improve mood, and support brain health. And Olipop is a low-sugar, prebiotic, and fiber-filled soda alternative crafted to help with digestive health.

Fans of the Sleepy Girl Mocktail also recommend trying different Olipop flavors, including lemon lime, cherry vanilla, ginger lemon, or strawberry vanilla.

All in all, not only does the Sleepy Girl Mocktail sound delicious but it's also the ultimate combo to finally kick any sleep struggles to the curb.

