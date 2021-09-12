These CBD Gummies Help Me Fall (and Stay) Asleep

As someone who feels like they've been sleep-deprived since 2015, I'm all for trying anything to help me get a better night's sleep. After hearing that CBD is supposed to help reduce stress and improve sleep, I've tried a few CBD products but couldn't find one that worked for me — that is until I came across Highline Wellness. After trying the Highline Wellness CBD Night Gummies for a few weeks, here are my thoughts.

The Specs

Highline Wellness CBD Night Gummies are made with a combination of either 10 milligrams or 20 milligrams of hemp-derived, broad-spectrum CBD and 5 milligrams of melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate your sleep cycle.

The CBD Night Gummies are made from natural ingredients and natural blueberry flavoring, giving you a gluten-free, non-GMO hemp, dairy-free, wheat-free, fat-free, and artificial color-free way to relax and sleep. Not only are they vegan — made from natural fruit pectin rather than gelatin — but they're also sprinkled with sugar for a little extra sweetness.

According to the brand, you should start off with a low dose of one or two gummies around 30 minutes before bed. To get the most out of the gummies, Highline Wellness suggests sticking to the same dosage for at least 30 days and slowly increase from there, if needed.

The Pros

First things first, these CBD gummies work pretty fast. As the directions suggested, I've been taking them 30 minutes before bed and it kicks in right on time. I used to play music or set my TV on a sleep timer, but with these gummies, I feel like I don't need to do that to lull me to sleep.

On top of actually getting me to fall asleep, they help me stay asleep. It's not uncommon for me to wake up in the middle of the night, causing me to wake up in the morning feeling groggy. But since taking the gummies, I've been waking up feeling well-rested and significantly less likely to hit snooze over and over again. Overall, I think my quality of sleep has improved.

The Cons

Despite all the pros, there is one con I came across when I first started the gummies: the aftertaste. Although there's a sweet and pleasant blueberry flavor in the beginning, I was hit with a bit of bitterness that lingered after eating the first gummy. However, after the first few days, the bitter aftertaste faded, and after two weeks of using the gummies, I don't experience it at all anymore.

The Verdict

There are a ton of factors that play into getting a good night's sleep, and everyone is different, especially when it comes to something like CBD. But from my personal experience, I can say if you're looking for a way to help you wind down after a long day and sleep better, give Highline Wellness CBD Night Gummies a go. They've become a part of my sleep ritual, and if you plan on making these CBD gummies part of your nighttime routine, too, you can save 20% with a monthly subscription.