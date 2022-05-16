Do Wearable Wellness Patches Actually Work? Here's My Firsthand Experience

What if I told you there's a small patch that can help cure both mental and physical ailments? Well, it turns out that there is (to a certain extent, of course). Enter The Good Patch, a brand specializing in wellness patches (also known as beauty patches). Each one serves a different purpose, whether it's helping you sleep, combating hot flashes, or infusing a little calm into your day. Keep reading for the full scoop on my own experience testing this fascinating wellness trend.

What is The Good Patch?

The Good Patch is an innovative brand that has created 15 wellness patches — wearable patches that steadily release plant-based ingredients for eight to 12 hours to address common physical and mental health struggles. You simply adhere the patch to the inside of your wrist or any other clean and dry venous area and then remove it after 12 hours. There are patches to provide energy, help you sleep, and relieve period cramps, just to name a few. About half of the patches are hemp-infused (CBD, not THC), and the other half release adaptogens, vitamins, natural oils, and more.

Do these wellness patches actually work?

After trying a good deal of the brand's inventory firsthand, I have a lot of thoughts. First and foremost, these patches work — some better than others. I went into the trial process skeptical yet excited. I love testing the latest and greatest health and wellness products. I have also been a fan of CBD capsules and adaptogenic powders for quite some time, so I was curious about how these ingredients would translate into a patch.

Most of the patches have a hemp-infused version and a non-hemp-infused version. For example, both the Revive and Rescue patches are "for bouncing back after a night out" — the former with 15 milligrams of hemp and the latter without. The same goes for the Nite Nite patch and the Dream patch. Both are created to aid in sleep, the first infused with 15 milligrams of hemp and the second infused with melatonin, hops, and valerian root. Between the two, I pretty much always preferred the hemp-infused version.

With this in mind, I recommend the Hemp Queen and Nite Nite patches. They were both quite helpful in winding me down for bed. The Hemp Queen was simply the perfect dose of chill vibes. I gave a Nite Nite patch to a friend who has major sleep issues, and it didn't work for him, so Nite Nite is probably better for people with only minor trouble sleeping or those just seeking an extra-good night of sleep.

I also found some success with the B12 Awake patch. I'm a daily caffeine drinker (usually more than one cup per day) and tested this patch on a day I drank no caffeine. I felt moderately focused throughout the day, but I definitely didn't feel the same jolt of energy that orally ingesting caffeine provides. For me, this was both a good and bad thing since I like the intense and immediate surge of energy coffee gives me but don't love the jitters. There are 15 milligrams of caffeine infused into the patch, so it's definitely more of a slow burn. It's perfect for those days you're feeling anxious and know a cup of coffee would only intensify that feeling but are still looking for a little boost. It's also the overall bestselling product for the brand.

While the Revive patch didn't magically cure my hangover, I definitely should've felt worse than I did the day after a big night out. I once put the patch on before going out instead of the day after, and I actually liked having it on throughout the evening. I would recommend it.

Of course, I can't speak for everyone, but those are my favorite patches from personal experience. I would recommend purchasing a preselected variety pack or building your own bundle and seeing which work best for you. I can almost guarantee it's different for everyone.

Are The Good Patch's wellness patches worth it?

The short answer is yes. My favorite part was honestly the ritual of it all. And now that I have insight on which products work best for me, I know exactly what to purchase next time. As I mentioned, I would highly advise purchasing a variety of patches so you can see which products best suit you. You'll also save money when you purchase in a bundle: 20% when you buy five packs (20 individual patches) and 30% when you buy eight (32 individual patches). Once you figure out which you like, you can then subscribe for 15% off every purchase no matter how many patches you buy at once.

I will continue incorporating these patches into my wellness routine and am super excited for you to try them as well. To help you get started, use code ​HUNKER20​ for 20% off all future orders.