January Is National CBD Month: Here Are Our 20 Favorite CBD Products

CBD is hands down one of the buzziest ingredients in the health and wellness space right now, but what does it actually do? Is it worth the hype? We chatted with Barbara Goodstein, founder and CEO of B GREAT, a women-owned, U.S.-sourced wellness brand that champions the extensive benefits of CBD. We asked her to answer a few of the most-asked questions about this natural ingredient so we could better understand the science behind its healing abilities. Keep reading for a little lesson from the expert plus 20 of our favorite CBD products on the market.

Everything You Need to Know About CBD

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring substance found in hemp. It interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system to help regulate our overall physical health. CBD has countless therapeutic benefits without any of the issues related to THC.

How does CBD help?

When life throws the body's internal systems off balance, the endocannabinoid system helps to bring it back to equilibrium. Disruptions to the body's homeostatic balance can come from several sources, like stress, injury, illness, or a general cannabinoid deficiency. The boost from supplemental, full-spectrum CBD gives the endocannabinoid system the support it needs to keep the body's functions working in harmony.

Who should use CBD?

CBD is an awesome option for anyone looking to feel great naturally. There is something for everyone depending on what you are looking for. Stress relief? Relief from aches? Hydrated skin? All B GREAT products contain superior-quality, full-spectrum hemp crafted in a natural blend to support your body.

Is it better to ingest it or use it topically?

The endocannabinoid system has two different kinds of receptors: CB1 receptors, which are found in the central nervous system, and CB2 receptors, which are found in the peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Since CB1 receptors are concentrated in the brain, CBD ingestible products can be particularly beneficial to the nervous, gastrointestinal, and endocrine systems. CB2 receptors are concentrated in the skin and smooth muscle, so CBD topicals may be beneficial for muscle soreness and post-workout inflammation.

CBD Products for All Purposes

Experiencing a sleepless night? This CBD shot naturally promotes rest.

CBD plus eucalyptus essential oil soothes and relieves aches and pains, from sore muscles to achy joints.

With a colorful patch for every purpose, this would make an adorable gift.

CBD plus melatonin are a solid sleep-inducing duo.

CBD never tasted so good. This mixed pack allows you to test every flavor.

It's a modern twist on the traditional box of chocolate. Romance just got a whole lot chiller.

Here's a box of hemp products for both day and night.

Make your bath even more relaxing with this mixture of botanicals, Epsom, and Himalayan salts plus 240mg of CBD. This soak is good for about 12 baths.

An easy way to get your daily dose of CBD.

Therabody's best-selling CBD products in one bundle.

Select from unflavored or peppermint hemp extract for a sense of calm, balance, and post-workout restoration.

And you already thought chamomile tea was relaxing.

Enjoy two hemp soaks, CBD body cream, and your choice of face oil, eye serum, or a clay mask, all for just $55.

Exfoliate like never before with CBD, ground hemp, and crushed jade.

Because our pets deserve the anti-anxiety benefits of CBD too.

Instantly relieve stiffness, pain, and inflammation with 1,000 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract.

A mint CBD tincture to restore hormonal balance.

Select from these THC-free CBD pre-rolls for stress, sleep, or focus.

These are healthy gummies that actually taste good. The brand recommends taking them before social events, before important meetings, for workout recovery, or as part of your nighttime routine.

Too many options from which to choose? Start with this sampler kit for under $15. You'll quickly figure out which products suit you best.