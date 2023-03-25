These Backyard Home Decor Items Are Currently Trending

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

It's hard to believe, but spring is nearly upon us, so it's time to start looking ahead to upcoming seasonal shifts and trends. The shopping and trend-tracking platform Klarna has its finger on the pulse of what's coming down the pike and have made some predictions about outdoor decor trends based on user data.

Klarna reports that in the last three months, purchases of folding chairs have increased by 99%, with outdoor lounge chair purchases increasing by a whopping 1,792%. This indicates that ongoing desires for indoor/outdoor living areas and aesthetics aren't going anywhere anytime soon and that cultivating outdoor spaces for hosting and hanging remains a priority for many.

In that same vein, purchases of rattan chairs have increased by 40%, stackable chairs by 46%, and wooden chairs by 363%, while purchases of Adirondack chairs have increased by 54%. And what would all of this outdoor seating be without throw pillows for visual flair and comfort? Klarna has seen a 139% increase in striped pillow purchases over the last six months.

Other yard essentials are also gaining consumer popularity of late, like boxwood plants, sales of which have increased by 165% in the last three months, and pergolas, which have seen a 110% uptick in the last three months. Daybeds and hammocks are also in the mix, with their sales increasing by 19% and 8%, respectively.

It might feel like we were just ringing in the new year yesterday, but now's the time to prepare for springtime living, which will be here before we know it.

