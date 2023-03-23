The Top Exterior Home Design Trends You Can Expect to See in 2023

Now that it's officially spring, the time has come to start thinking about our outdoor spaces. And Yardzen's annual report predicts that this season is all about wellness, and being comfortable and happy at home.

The landscape design company collected data from homeowner requests, as well as insights from their team of designers. The overarching trend is that homeowners are looking to make their outdoor spaces ideal for entertaining, lounging, and relaxation.

The top outdoor style for the year is organic — natural textures, warm colors, and organic shapes. Yardzen clients are also asking for maximalist plantings. Think more like Mother Nature intended instead of neat and tidy landscaping. This gives outdoor spaces more of a peaceful, in-the-middle-of-nature vibe, which pairs with the uptick in requests for saunas, hot tubs, and outdoor showers.

Plunge pools became popular last year, and the trend continues as requests for these smaller-size pools increased by 15%. There is also high demand for gardening plots and greenhouses, as homeowners are interested in growing their own fruits and vegetables, a trend that started thanks to the pandemic and soaring produce prices.

Entertaining is also top of mind this year, as amenities like pizza ovens, outdoor bars, large dining tables, fire pits, and outdoor heaters have become top requests with more than 40% of clients inquiring about them. But it's not just fun for adults. There was also an 85% increase for slides, as well as a 28% increase in play structures for kids.

Finally, it's nice to have a warm welcome as you enter your home, and statement front porches are on the rise, with an uptick in porch swings, unique house numbers, and door knobs.

If these trends are indicative of anything, it's that homeowners may like going out, but they are prioritizing staying ‌in.‌ If you're interested in reading the full report, you can check it out here.

