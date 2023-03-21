Image Credit: Sascha Kilmer/Moment/GettyImages

Well, folks, it's officially spring. And if you're anything like us, the warmer weather has you dreaming up your next vacation. Now is the best time to start planning your summer getaway, whether that involves relaxing by the pool or exploring a new town with your besties (or both).

To help Americans with their travel planning, the experts at Family Destinations Guide released a study that reveals the country's current favorite U.S. vacation spots. The study examined Google search data and found the major U.S. cities that had the highest annual search volume for vacation-related terms.

These cities are popular for good reason, but keep in mind that a lot of people are interested in visiting them, which means they'll probably be swarmed with tourists this summer. If crowds aren't your thing, you may want to avoid these destinations altogether. And if you really want to visit one of these major cities, consider planning a trip in the off-season.

According to Family Destinations Guide, these are the 10 most popular U.S. cities to visit:

Las Vegas, NV New York, NY Miami, FL San Diego, CA Chicago, IL Nashville, TN Orlando, FL New Orleans, LA San Francisco, CA Boston, MA

If you're looking for a peaceful, crowd-free vacation this summer, consider crossing these destinations off your list.

