This Butter Slicer Has Increased Over 1,300% in Sales in the Past 24 Hours

Not all kitchen gadgets are made equal. Let's be honest — we've all seen those TikTok videos with products that are straight-up silly and would only increase clutter. The Endurance Butter Slicer is not one of those products. In fact, Amazon reported a 1,308% increase in this gadget's sales in the past 24 hours alone.
Here's how it works. Take your stick of butter out of the fridge and simply push down on the top with this slicer. The device will instantly divide the stick into perfect pats of butter — ideal for individual servings or for preparing butter for pastry dough.
Video of the Day
It works on both cold and room-temperature butter, although you'll have to use a bit more pressure on the former. It's also dishwasher-safe and crafted from durable stainless steel. "How did I not own this sooner?" is the general sentiment among reviewers. The contraption retails for $14.95 on Amazon with free Prime shipping.