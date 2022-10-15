8 Butter Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

There's no other way to say it: Everything is better with butter. This is especially true when it comes to baking and breakfast — and the newly popular butter boards — which rely on butter as a staple ingredient. With that being said, if you're looking to elevate your kitchen game, you'll want to check out these genius butter hacks for getting the most out of the delicious spread.

1. Use a mesh strainer to instantly spread cold butter.

We've all been there before. You're about to eat a slice of toast, only to realize that the butter is still in the fridge. It's a minor nuisance, sure, but it's also easy to fix. Simply take a fine mesh strainer and run it across the top of the stick. This will shred the butter into tiny pieces, which are much easier to spread.

Don't have a mesh strainer? Grate cold butter with a cheese grater. You could even use the grated butter as a decorative garnish.

2. Slice cold butter with a vegetable peeler.

Similarly, you can slice cold butter into thin strips using a vegetable peeler. The thickness of each strip will be just enough for foods like bagels, toast, and waffles. Not to mention, peeling butter is much faster than slicing multiple pieces.

3. Quickly soften butter with a hot jar.

The easiest way to soften butter is to set it out at room temperature for about 30 minutes; longer if your kitchen is chilly. But if you're in a rush, try this popular butter hack using a microwave-safe jar.

Pour water into the jar, then heat it in the microwave for about two minutes. Dump out the water and turn the vessel upside down, covering your cold butter. (Another option is to boil water on the stovetop before pouring it into the jar.) The butter will soften in about five minutes.

4. Make clarified butter in the refrigerator.

Thanks to this genius technique by TikTok user @poppycooks, you can easily make clarified butter on the cheap. Unlike other methods, it doesn't involve the stovetop.

All you need to do is cut the butter into chunks, then heat it in the microwave until it's fully melted. Without stirring the butter, let it cool, then place it in the refrigerator. Once the butter is fully set, pierce a hole in the corner with a butter knife. This will allow you to pour out the liquid portion, leaving the clarified butter on top.

5. Prevent sliding butter by heating your dish first.

If you've ever been annoyed by sliding butter on a dish, this hack is for you. Courtesy of TikTok user @needycatjames, we now know that you can keep butter in place by placing it on plate that's been microwaved for about one minute. The bottom of the butter will melt slightly, but when it hardens, it will stay in place.

6. Add olive oil to make spreadable butter.

For an alternative to margarine, try making spreadable butter. Use a fork to cream room temperature butter, add salt, and whisk in your preferred oil. The result will be a whipped butter spread that's ready for ‌all‌ the foods.

7. Grease pans with butter wrappers.

Don't be so quick to toss those butter wrappers. Get the most bang for your buck by using them to to grease cake pans, skillets, and everything in between. Some people even collect butter wrappers in their refrigerator for this exact purpose.

8. Top warm baked goods with butter wrappers.

From banana bread to waffles, most baked goods are even tastier with butter. That's why it's worth saving butter wrappers to top baked treats while they're still warm. The heat of the item will melt the butter, making sure you use every last bit.