This Amazon Kitchen Island Is a Must-Have for Small Spaces (and It’s Under $200!)

By March 9, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Working with limited counter space can be tough, but not impossible, thanks to kitchen islands. And if there's one, in particular, to put on your radar, it's the Yaheetech kitchen island on Amazon.

Advertisement

Spotted on TikTok by @nailsbynicols, the Yaheetech Kitchen Island Cart With Stainless Steel Top is the perfect solution for a small kitchen. It has two open shelves, a wine rack, a cabinet, a drawer, a towel rack, and a spice rack, making it the ultimate kitchen upgrade to maximize storage. Plus, the spacious 42-inch long stainless steel top is great for not only prepping meals but serving them, too.

Advertisement

Did we also mention that this Amazon kitchen island is under $200? At $184.99, it's an absolute steal.

Amazon

Yaheetech Kitchen Island Cart With Stainless Steel Top

How to use a workbench tool chest as a kitchen island
This Home Depot Workbench Can Be Used as an Amazing Kitchen Island With So Much Storage
by Kirsten Nunez
Kitchen with wood walls, wood floors, and cabinets. Thin white dining table with half moon stools.
25 Small Kitchen Island Ideas That Are Unbelievably Good
by Kaelin Dodge

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy