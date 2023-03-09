This Amazon Kitchen Island Is a Must-Have for Small Spaces (and It’s Under $200!)

Working with limited counter space can be tough, but not impossible, thanks to kitchen islands. And if there's one, in particular, to put on your radar, it's the Yaheetech kitchen island on Amazon.

Spotted on TikTok by @nailsbynicols, the Yaheetech Kitchen Island Cart With Stainless Steel Top is the perfect solution for a small kitchen. It has two open shelves, a wine rack, a cabinet, a drawer, a towel rack, and a spice rack, making it the ultimate kitchen upgrade to maximize storage. Plus, the spacious 42-inch long stainless steel top is great for not only prepping meals but serving them, too.

Did we also mention that this Amazon kitchen island is under $200? At $184.99, it's an absolute steal.