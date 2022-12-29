This Home Depot Workbench Can Be Used as an Amazing Kitchen Island With So Much Storage

When it comes to storage and countertop space, installing a kitchen island can be an actual lifesaver. But why settle for a traditional piece? Per @madkal3 on TikTok, a workbench tool chest from Home Depot might be a better (and smarter!) option.

In the TikTok video, @madkal3's mother shows us just how well the item works in the kitchen. For starters, it features 18 extra-wide drawers in various depths, which are perfect for storing kitchen items and cooking supplies.

Plus, since it's a tool chest, the drawers can be locked. This is a gamechanger if you have curious pets or children at home.

As for the sleek wooden top? It can be raised with a removable crank handle, making it more comfortable to perform time-consuming tasks (think: decorating cakes) on your feet. That's because you won't need to hunch over like you would with typical countertops.

Finally, the workbench has a built-in power center and six outlets, so you can easily charge your phone or use appliances like hand mixers. Not to mention, the product is also movable, making it easy to rearrange your space as needed.

On TikTok, folks were loving the concept. "I love how this is the new kitchen island. I have seen so many people doing this it's a great idea!" said one person. "We did that a few years ago the best part is definitely the lock, so no kids can get in the knife drawer!" commented another user.

If you're in the market for a new kitchen island, it's certainly worth investing in a workbench tool chest. After all, even if you move or decide to install a traditional island, you can always repurpose the chest in other parts of the house.

You can find the exact product on the Home Depot website.