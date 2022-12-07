If you're looking for an easy way to refresh your kitchen, consider painting your kitchen cabinets. Even just a simple coat of fresh paint can make a significant difference, completely changing the entire vibe of your space and giving you the extra boost you need to come up with new recipes. That would explain why Google saw several kitchen cabinet colors spike in its search traffic this past year.

For Google's Year in Search 2022, the top trending searches in the U.S. showcase kitchen cabinet colors that cover a wide range. The top three shades err on the neutral side, but the rest of the searches show bolder, brighter hues that make more of a statement.

These are the top 10 trending kitchen cabinet color searches of 2022:

Sage Beige Grey Dark blue Red Brown Green Dark brown Teal Taupe

Whether you've got your eye on green kitchen cabinets or are dreaming about the color blue, the variety showcased in the above search data proves one thing: No matter what trends are popular, always do what makes you happy. After all, trends come and go, but your personal style is timeless.