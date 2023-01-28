This New Nighttime Cereal Is Designed to Help You Fall Asleep — Yes, Really

When you think of cereal, what comes to mind? If you're like most people, the iconic food item probably sparks images of breakfast spreads and Saturday morning cartoons. But now, thanks to the cereal brand Post, you might start associating it with a good night's rest instead.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Per an article shared by Design Taxi, Post recently launched a cereal that helps you sleep. The product is called Sweet Dreams Cereal, the first-ever cereal formulated to promote rest. According to the Post website, it contains "a nighttime herbal blend of lavender and chamomile, and curated vitamins band minerals like zinc, folic acid, and B vitamins to support natural melatonin production."

Advertisement

Sweet Dreams Cereal is available in two flavors: Blueberry Midnight and Honey Moonglow. Both versions contain almonds.

Needless to say, we are intrigued. We could see the cereal being a good midnight snack, especially if you're having trouble sleeping.

Advertisement

Where to buy Sweet Dreams Cereal:

The product is available on Amazon for $9.75 and at Walmart for $4.48. It's unclear why it's more expensive on Amazon, so you may want to swing by Walmart if you're interested. You can check if your local store has it in stock by checking the Blueberry Midnight and Honey Moonglow product pages.

Advertisement

How to make your own sleep-promoting cereal:

If you're unable to find the product, or if you're allergic to almonds, you can create your own version at home.

To start, you'll need a simple cereal (think corn flakes) as a base. A whole grain version is your best bet for supporting sleep because it contains complex carbs, which are slowly digested by the body and will keep you full for longer.

Advertisement

From there, add ingredients that support natural melatonin production, such as:

Chopped walnuts or pistachios

Tart cherries

Bananas

Pistachios

Goji berries

Who knew cereal could be part of your sleep routine?