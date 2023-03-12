10 Sam's Club Dupes for Your Favorite High-Design Furniture and Homeware

As self-proclaimed dupe experts, we just knew Sam's Club had the potential to be a goldmine of lookalikes. It turns out we were very right. The retailer knows a thing or two about a good deal, but beyond just getting a whole lot of bang for your buck, you can get a whole lot of high-end-looking bang for your buck. To prove our point, here are 10 incredible dupes for some of our all-time favorite furniture, decor, and kitchen accessories.

And if you aren't yet a Sam's Club member, you can join here.

‌‌‌‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

The 10 Best High-End Dupes From Sam's Club

Original: Caraway Cookware Set, $545

Look for less: Member's Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set, $159.98

Caraway who? This 11-piece set of ceramic nonstick cookware is a fraction of the price of Caraway's beloved cookware set, and the color choices are nearly identical. (Don't get us wrong, though — we are ‌huge‌ fans of Caraway too.)

Original: Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket, $180

Look for less: Member's Mark Animal Print Cozy Knit Throw, $29.98

If you've been dreaming of the Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw for $180, here is a nearly identical blanket for $150 less.

Original: Barefoot Dreams In the Wild CozyChic Accent Pillow, $98

Look for less: Member's Mark Animal Print Cozy Knit Pillow, $19.98

More of a pillow person? Your wish is our command.

Original: Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven, $399

Look for less: Member's Mark Portable Gas Pizza Oven, $199.98

Swooning over the Ooni but can't quite make the move? This portable gas pizza oven gives you all the convenience of the Ooni for a fraction of the price.

Original: Restoration Hardware Cloud Track Right-Arm Modular Sofa-Chaise Sectional (4-piece), starting at $10,380

Look for less: Cole & Rye Lounge Couch Modular Seating, $999

We are always trying to spot the least expensive Cloud Couch alternatives, and this sectional may very well take the cake. "If you're thinking about getting this couch, just do it!! I spent weeks researching affordable cloud couches and everything was $5k plus," says one reviewer. Also, be sure to check out this Member's Mark version for additional color choices.

Original: Nugget The Nugget, $249-$279

Look for less: Member's Mark Kids' Explorer Sofa, $169.98

Ever heard of The Nugget? The furniture/play set contraption ‌starts‌ at $249, but you can score this nearly identical version for a good chunk less.

Original: Pottery Barn 27.5-Inch Large Maxwell Handcrafted Indoor/Outdoor Lantern, $199

Look for less: Member's Mark 27.5-Inch Large Double Strap Metal Lantern, $49.98

Both 27.5 inches tall? Someone must have said copy and paste.

Original: Béis The Weekender, $98

Look for less: Member's Mark Weekender Travel Bag, $49.98

While this Béis Weekender Bag dupe is often sold out online after going viral on TikTok, be sure to check the site every so often or scout out the stash at your local Sam's Club.

Original: simplehuman 58-Liter Voice + Motion Rectangular Sensor Can, $250

Look for less: Nine Stars 21.1-Gallon Stainless Steel Sensor Trash Can, $64.98

It may not be quite as sleek as simplehuman's best-selling motion sensor trashcan, but for less than a quarter of the price, we will happily take it.

Original: Crate and Barrel Large Ivory Sheepskin Throw/Rug (42"x72"), $379

Look for less: Member's Mark Luxe Faux Fur Rug (5'9"x 3'6"), $49.98

If you're willing to give up real sheepskin for its faux fur counterpart, this under-$50 Sam's Club version with 5/5 stars is a serious no-brainer.

