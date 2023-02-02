These Bean Bag Sofas Will Crank the Chillness Factor to 100

Adding a bean bag sofa to your home can instantly up the coziness. It's also a great option for those who want to save space and move furniture around with ease. Plus, it's a perfect fit for a variety of areas in the home, including the living room, family room, and kid's room or even a dorm room.

Advertisement

While there is a wide array of options from which to choose, it's not always easy to find one that's stylish, affordable, and easy to maintain. You'll also want to find a model that feels both snug and secure while sitting on it — nothing too flimsy. To help you achieve immediate comfort, we've put together a list of our favorite bean bag sofas on the web. From loungers to oversize options, read on to find the best one for you.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

8 Bean Bag Sofas to Shop Now

Made with a supportive polystyrene bead filling, the Urban Outfitters Matilda Bean Bag Sofa is both plush and supportive. With a corduroy cover, it's also super on-trend. The oversize model is available in three stylish colors: ivory, gray, and light black. There's also a bouclé version that is so of-the-moment.

Advertisement

The Big Joe Imperial Futon is a great memory foam bean bag that's not super expensive, has easy assembly, and won't go flat. Because of its soft, shredded foam filling, it can return to its original form after giving it a simple toss.

Advertisement

This Noble House model seats two and is comfortably designed with armrests on each side. It has a weight capacity of 250 pounds, and you can easily remove its cover to spot clean. The exterior is ultra soft, and the interior has foam filling for ultimate back support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luxurious and splurgeworthy, the West Elm Modern Lounger Sofa is made with a vegan leather cover and a filling consisting of up to 65 percent recycled polystyrene beads. And since it's free of BPA, lead, and latex, it's an ideal option for eco-conscious homes.

Advertisement

Filled with durable EPS foam beads, the Fox Hill Trading Bean Bag Sofa is easy to maintain with a removable and machine-washable cover. It also has a microfiber outer material that's soft and durable. Able to seat up to two people, it's ideal for those who are working with smaller spaces.

Advertisement

Although a bit pricier than other options on the list, the Yogibo Double is definitely worth considering. This bean bag sofa consists of two connected Yogibo Max bean bags, each seating two, which makes a mega bag for the whole family. You can also separate them into two individual bags for the ultimate hangout or sleep session. And because of its patented design, it almost magically adjusts to your body. Plus, its machine-washable cover is made from a nonshrinking cotton and spandex blend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 7-foot-long Jaxx Giant Bean Bag Sofa can comfortably sit up to three people. It features a soft, machine-washable premium chenille cover and a filling that relieves pressure. Its foam is CertiPUR-US approved, meaning it doesn't include formaldehyde or flame retardants. Plus, it has a one-year warranty.

Advertisement

Fashionable and modern, the Pottery Barn Teen Carmen Sofa is the perfect size for kids' rooms and playrooms. It's GREENGUARD Gold certified and made with EPS beads for support. The filling and construction create a comfortable product that still keeps its form.

Advertisement