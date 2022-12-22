8 Celebrity Christmas Trees You Need to See to Believe

There is just something about celebrity homes that is oh-so fascinating. As we live vicariously through Instagram photos and YouTube house tours, it's no wonder us common folk are so intrigued. With the holiday season in full swing, celebs have decked their halls and made their spaces even more jaw-droppingly stunning. So, in true Christmas spirit, we rounded up some of the most beautiful Christmas trees across Hollywood. You seriously won't believe these.

1. Cardi B

We expect nothing other than endless sparkle from rapper Cardi B — and the star delivered. Full of warm lights and large silver ornaments, you could almost touch the Christmas spirit in the air.

2. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon went with a basic white tree this year, reminiscent of a frosty winter wonderland. Topped with a red bow and sprinkled with red baubles, it's no wonder the star wanted to show it off.

3. Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian and Jenner family always seem to go all out — and Christmas is no exception, as proven by Kylie Jenner's two-story-tall tree. However, the question remains: How did she get it inside?

4. Kelly Ripa

Instead of opting for warm white lights like her celebrity counterparts, talk show host Kelly Ripa has added a bit of color to her New York townhome.

5. Fredrik Eklund

Star of ‌Million Dollar Listing‌, Fredrik Eklund's tree is full of all the glitz and glam he's so used to as a New York City real estate broker. Mesmerizing would be an understatement.

6. Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown has chosen to go for basic red and green decor this year, and she certainly did it well. Scattering red and green ornaments among tiny white lights and wrapping paper, the tree is as picturesque as can be.

7. Madison Prewett

Madison Prewett of ‌The Bachelor‌ is celebrating her first December married to Grant Troutt. The two have created a cozy space as newlyweds, with a simple, yet chic, Christmas tree.

8. Candice Brown

Candice Brown, winner of the seventh season of ‌The Great British Bake Off‌, has crafted a quirky and creative tree that adds a bit of fun to the holiday festivities. And what's Christmas without joy?