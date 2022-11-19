Martha Stewart Has a Shocking Number of Christmas Trees

Image Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/GettyImages See More Photos

If there's one person who knows how to decorate for the holidays, it's Martha Stewart. After all, Stewart is ‌the‌ queen of all things lifestyle, and she's only published 99 books on the topic. That being said, we've always imagined her Christmas trees to look absolutely breathtaking.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

But as it turns out, Stewart has multiple trees, and they're not what you'd expect. In a recent interview with ‌Architectural Digest‌, Stewart shared that owns about 15 or 16 trees, and she displays a few in every room.

What's more, she actually uses fake trees. "You would think I would only do natural trees. Well, I ‌grow‌ the natural trees, but I actually use our beautiful pre-lit artificial trees in every single room," she told Architectural Digest. (You can check out Stewart's line of artificial Christmas trees right here.)

Advertisement

The trees also vary in style and theme, as each room has a different color scheme. In the interview, she notes that some of the artificial trees are modern while others are more antique looking. So fun.

Here's to hoping that Stewart will share a few of this year's Christmas trees on social media. Until then, we'll be dreaming about all the decor possibilities if we had 15 trees of our own!

Advertisement

Tips for buying artificial trees:

Personally, we're big fans of artificial trees, especially in terms of convenience and cleanliness. Not to mention, investing in a faux tree means you'll have one thing to check off the to-do list every year.

Here are some tips for buying artificial tree:

Advertisement

Measure the height and width of your space before shopping

Allow extra space for a tree topper, if you plan to use one

Look for trees that are primarily polyethylene, which looks more realistic

Choose higher tip counts if you plan to display many ornaments

If the company has one, order as a sample kit so you can see the greenery in person

Happy holidays!