Tan France's New Nursery Collection Is Inspired by His Son's Love of Wildlife

By Anna Gragert November 11, 2022
Tan France is expanding his stylish reach with a new nursery collection. In partnership with Nestig, the ‌Queer Eye‌ star's line of children's decor includes rugs, quilts, mobiles, wallpaper, and more featuring whimsical wildlife motifs.

"The main thing that inspired my collection was, of course, my son Ismail," France explains in a press release. "He's always been fascinated by David Attenborough's nature documentaries and he's obsessed with monkeys in particular — whenever a monkey comes on the screen, he goes bananas (no pun intended!). We used his passion for wildlife as the starting point for the collection."

You can shop the entire Tan France x Nestig line here and see our favorite pieces below.

1. Lively Menagerie Wall Mural (eight 19.25-inch-wide panels), $499

2. Birdsong Mobile, $75

3. Tiger Rug, $349

4. Whirl Quilt, $129

5. Monkey Business Sheet Set (mini crib), $35

6. The Candy Cloud Crib, $699

7. Hide and Seek Shelf, $649

