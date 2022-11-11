Tan France's New Nursery Collection Is Inspired by His Son's Love of Wildlife

Tan France is expanding his stylish reach with a new nursery collection . In partnership with Nestig, the ‌Queer Eye‌ star's line of children's decor includes rugs, quilts, mobiles, wallpaper, and more featuring whimsical wildlife motifs.

"The main thing that inspired my collection was, of course, my son Ismail," France explains in a press release. "He's always been fascinated by David Attenborough's nature documentaries and he's obsessed with monkeys in particular — whenever a monkey comes on the screen, he goes bananas (no pun intended!). We used his passion for wildlife as the starting point for the collection."