The 8 Best Recipes We Tried in 2022

In 2022, we had a lot of good eats. From simple meals that did the trick and saved time to more indulgent dishes that felt like the ultimate form of self care, our favorites truly ran the gamut. However, when we look back on the past year, several specific recipes stand out — below, you can take a look at the best recipes we tried in 2022.

"This curry vegan soup is so flavorful and delicious, I've made it too many times to count. You can add chicken (if non-vegan) or chickpeas for added protein, and serve with toasted sourdough bread. I sub red chili flakes for jalapeño and I don't use cilantro because I have the soap gene." — Kendra Zager, manager, audience development

"I literally can't get enough of this dish! It's bursting with flavor and texture, thanks to the combination of garlicky shrimp, creamy polenta and cheese, spicy chorizo, savory tomatoes, and green olives. The hearty meal is quite filling, too, and feels like an indulgent treat every time I sit down with a warm bowl. However, fair warning: This mouthwatering dinner recipe can be addicting — not to mention, a little oily due to the cheese and chorizo — so I'd recommend eating it in moderation." — Ariane Moore, senior design editor

"This salad dressing is easy to make, but it requires enough steps (measuring, chopping, pureeing in a food processor) to ground me in the moment, and it makes homemade salads instantly more delicious. I like making a Curry House-inspired salad by adding it to a mix of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, kidney beans, wakame, and katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes)." — Mia Nakaji Monnier, design SEO editor

"Because everyone loves grilled cheese. I was looking for an easy (but also creative) app to bring to a potluck and this was such a hit. I just made a bunch of grilled cheese sandwiches as normal (with mayo instead of butter), sliced them into sticks, and paired them with a tomato soup 'dip' — I used canned tomato soup from Trader Joe's and no one knew the difference. It was gone within minutes." — Emma Taubenfeld, news editor

"Okay, so these applesauce pancakes aren't going to win you any points with the Ina Gartens and Gordon Ramsays of the world, but I've made this recipe countless times this year for my 3-year-old when we're rushing her out the door for preschool every morning. It's so simple, it's vegan, and it'll make you feel like parent of the year when you're routinely whipping up special pancakes on a Tuesday morning. (Bonus time-saving tip: Pour the batter in a mini waffle maker, and then you won't have to clean your cast iron.)" — Jamie Birdwell-Branson, senior utility editor

"Every single Feasting At Home recipe is a hit, but this one is truly a masterpiece. The carrot miso sauce is packed with umami and is so creamy, you'd never know it's vegan. It clings beautifully to the orecchiette, which is the perfect pasta for this dish. You can finish it off with the recommended carrot top gremolata, which helps cut down on waste, but I tend to just use breadcrumbs toasted with olive oil and granulated garlic as a topping." — Anna Gragert, senior lifestyle editor

"My boyfriend and I are huge soup people and we're constantly searching for the next best thing. If you're craving chicken soup, this recipe from Ambitious Kitchen is where it's at ... I mean, it's literally called 'The Best Chicken Soup You'll Ever Eat.' I love that it's quick and easy, very filling, and includes anti-inflammatory ingredients like ginger, turmeric, and garlic. It's a 10/10." — Erin Lassner, associate commerce editor

"This salad recipe is tried, true, and beloved! Every time I visit my mom, she requests this salad. The mix of the bitter radicchio with romaine, roasted artichoke hearts, chickpeas, tomatoes, shallots, and freshly grated Pecorino Romano is so satisfying. (Don't skimp here — grate your own cheese for the freshest flavor and texture!) And the dressing is so simple and easy to make. The key to this salad is to chop everything up ‌good‌ — be ready to put in a little extra time and energy with this part, but trust me, it's worth it. If you have any leftovers, it's perfect the next day, too. (Now I'm inspired to make this for my guests when they come over tomorrow night!)" — Laurie Gunning Grossman, editorial director and host of Being Home with Hunker podcast