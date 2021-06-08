This Is The "Sexy" Pasta Hack Meghan Markle Swears By

Image Credit: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/GettyImages

When it comes to everything Meghan Markle does, we are all ears. This is especially the case when we're learning about the food she loves because, based on what we've written before, she has some interesting recipes under her belt. For instance, we just discovered that Markle has a pasta hack she describes as "sexy, filthy."

During an interview with Delish in 2018, Markle revealed that one of her favorite pasta sauce recipes comes from a friend. It involves slowly cooking zucchini for up to five hours until the vegetables becomes a "filthy, sexy mush." You can then toss this concoction with pasta for a tasty meal.

"The sauce gets so creamy, you'd swear there's tons of butter and oil in it, but it's just zucchini, water, and a little bouillon," Markle explains.

Based on what the Duchess of Sussex told the publication, Delish went ahead and created a recipe called Zucchini Bolognese. (Writer's note: Yes, this recipe takes over four hours to create, but the sauce is actually so delicious. I would highly recommend you try it!)

Now, we're off to buy some zucchinis.