Bella Hadid's Viral Sandwich Recipe Is Drool-Worthy

There's another TikTok food trend making waves across the app, and this time it's from none other than model and influencer Bella Hadid. Her sister Gigi had her claim to fame when her spicy vodka pasta recipe went viral last year, but now it's her younger sister's turn.

Hadid shared a heartwarming video on TikTok with her best friend Yasmine, but users were more focused on the sandwiches they were eating rather than the sentimentality of the friendship. This prompted the model to share a comprehensive video of how she makes the sandwich, which has since racked up over nine million views.

The video begins with Hadid whipping up a dressing composed of olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt, oregano, chili flakes, black pepper, and dried basil. Next, she makes a basil aioli spread of mayonnaise, garlic, mustard, and basil, obviously.

Hadid finely chops up some onions and lettuce before sprinkling them with a little lemon juice. She puts that mixture in the fridge for the time being while assembling the rest of the sandwich.

The model cuts open a baguette and adds some sliced pepperoncinis to one side of the bread. She then pours the homemade dressing from earlier into the lettuce and onion combo, along with some red wine vinegar, before adding that on top of the pepperoncini. The other side gets a hearty spread of the basil aioli.

She tops the sandwich with some sliced turkey, salami, provolone cheese, and slivered tomatoes, sprinkled with a little salt. Voilà! You have yourself a Bella Hadid sandwich.

You can probably see why TikTokers went crazy over this sandwich, and we bet it tastes just as delicious as it looks. You're going to want to try this ASAP.