Farrow & Ball Released 11 New Signature Paint Colors — Its First in 4 Years

For the first time in four years, Farrow & Ball is adding not just one, but 11 brand new paint shades to its signature range of 132 colors. Created by Joa Studholme, Farrow & Ball's color curator, and Charlotte Cosby, the brand's head of creative, the new hues are inspired by moments of joy and delight. Think the color of Irish porridge or a cool blue that pays homage to the wings of Kittiwake seabirds.

Below, you can find the 11 new colors along with their fascinating descriptions. Each is available for purchase here and can be found in different paint types.

"Stirabout is inspired by the nurturing porridge favored over many centuries in Ireland. An earthy tone with just a hint of underlying grey, it's perfect for creating a relaxed feel, which will never be too cold."

"A gentle green named after the circular currents enjoyed by wild water swimmers as a natural jacuzzi. This evocative color creates a seamless connection with nature, perfect for use in a garden room or alongside natural materials."

"The lightest and most delicate of our pinks, this charming color is that of the tacking thread used in haute couture ateliers."

"A historic-feeling pink, this shade was developed for the dining room at Templeton House in London to offset the magnificent Wedgwood plaques made to commemorate the former owner, although it suits a contemporary setting just as well."

"Our most spirited red, the name of this fiery hue was originally used to describe the deceit of pirates. Full of buccaneering spirit, Bamboozle brings joy and warmth to any room scheme and is easy to use in both traditional and modern homes."

"Sitting between the ever-popular Railings and Down Pipe, this classic charcoal color is inspired by the attractively designed iron containers used to catch rainwater at the top of a downpipe."

"A lighter, less grey version of popular De Nimes, Selvedge is named after the highly prized denim woven on a shuttle loom to produce closed edges."

"This clean cool blue is inspired by the wings of seabirds when seen in bright sunlight. Sitting between Parma Gray and Lulworth Blue, Kittiwake has a touch more black pigment creating a warmer, more relaxed feel."

"Inspired by midnight skies, this spiritual color is named after the term Homer used to describe the sea."

"A lighter version of Breakfast Room Green, Whirlybird is inspired by the papery winged seeds beloved by many playful young gardeners and nature lovers."

"This clean mid green is named in honor of a kind and generous member of our Farrow & Ball team who is sadly no longer with us."