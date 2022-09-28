You Can Own Original Seth Rogen Psychedelic Pottery Through This Giveaway

It's hard not to adore Seth Rogen. The actor-writer-comedian with Hollywood's most infectious laugh has been endearing himself to the masses since he first appeared on our screens in the short-lived TV series ​Freaks and Geeks,​ followed by the coming-of-age classic ​Superbad,​ and then ​Pineapple Express.​ But over the last few years the star has added yet another title into the mix, and one that most probably didn't see coming: ceramicist.

If you follow Rogen on social media then you've likely already seen his masterpieces, which he tweets and posts to Instagram regularly. His psychedelic vases are usually painted bright and vibrant colors that feature bumpy textures in complementary hues. Since he started sharing his ceramic work with the public, his fans have clamored to own a Rogen original, but to no avail as he hasn't sold any of his pieces. That is, until now!

For the first time ever, Rogen is giving away four of his handmade original works through his cannabis-lifestyle brand, Houseplant. The sweepstakes are simple: go to this link on the Houseplant website and enter your email by Wednesday, October 5. The four winners will then be chosen through a randomized program and contacted via email.

Here's a look at the four vases created by Seth Rogen that are up for grabs:

1. John Spartan

2. Simon Phoenix

3. Bodhi

4. Johnny Utah