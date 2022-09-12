This Disneyland Hotel Is Turning Its Rooms Into Our Favorite Disney Movies

Interestingly enough, the "happiest place on Earth" can be found all over the world. From Orlando to Anaheim, and Toyko to Hong Kong, there is no shortage of Mickey Mouse excitement — no matter where in the world you're located. You may want consider a trip to Disneyland Paris though, because they have some major renovations underway that you'll definitely want to see for yourself.

After unveiling the new logo for the Disneyland Hotel in Paris back in April, the hotel is currently undergoing a "royal transformation." The company just released concept art for a new room themed around the movie ​Frozen​, and also acknowledged that other rooms will be themed around ​Cinderella​, ​Sleeping Beauty​, and ​Tangled​.

The mock for the new Scandinavian-themed room was revealed at the Disney Parks panel during the D23 expo in Anaheim this weekend. It portrays subtle accents around ​Frozen,​ such as the blue and white color scheme with patches of dark red, along with snowflakes on the carpet. A bit more obvious is the framed image of Elsa twirling to "Let It Go" just above the headboard.

The rest of the hotel is also receiving technological upgrades like online check-in and expansions to already-existing areas like the fitness center and spa. Guests will also witness a revamp of the communal rooms as well, but there has been little information about what that will entail.

We guess we're heading "Into the Unknown" with this one, but we know anything Disney does is bound to be magical.