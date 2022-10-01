This L.A. Home Is All About Moody Neutrals

As many of us have learned over the past few years, when your house is both your home and your office, it helps if it's a place you never want to leave. So when a tech recruiter in Westlake Village, California, decided to spruce up her three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a gut remodel, she turned to designer Jessica Nicastro to create a comfortable and cozy live-work space for her and her dog, Tank. "The client wanted a minimalist modern home with lots of textures, color, and warmth," says Nicastro.

But while minimalism was the goal, they made sure keep things interesting by bringing in plenty of eye-catching details, from materials to furnishings. "We knew we wanted pieces infused with personality but nothing that was loud," says the designer. "We started each room with one piece and built the other materials around it. In the living room was the rust colored sofa, the kitchen was the stone, [and in] the family room, the coffee tables." The statement pieces begin in the entry where a Soho Home mirror is accompanied by a stone table and a bench upholstered with Zak + Fox fabric.

"The client wanted warm colors and lots of gathering areas," says Nicastro. "She was really inspired by Anna Ullman's art so wanted to incorporate it into her home." A piece by Ullman hangs in the living room beside custom plaster shelves and an Arteriors floor lamp.

In addition to the artwork, they also took inspiration from author and creative Athena Calderone. "We leaned into her eclectic vibe and added a west coast casual flair," notes Nicastro. Another piece by Ullman hangs on the other side of the living area, which is grounded by a CB2 rug. "My favorite pieces of furniture are the living room brown chairs," she says. "They are by Disc Interiors and when you sit in them, they are like a hug (plus they match the client's dog!)"

Nicastro chose a bold porcelain for the countertops and backsplash in the light-filled kitchen. The warm wood base of the island and the Thomas Hayes barstools add contrast to the bright, white space.

In the client's home office, Nicastro brought in warm, neutral hues, including window treatments made from an Una Malan textile and fabricated by Everhem. A TRNK chair sits at the oval desk.

For the calming primary bedroom, Nicastro incorporated lots of texture. The walls are painted in Portola Paints' Roman Clay and adorned with a trio of works by Anna Ullman. Lostine lamps sit atop Disc Interiors nightstands and the bed is dressed with Parachute linens and a Pat McCann throw and pillows.

Nicastro's favorite room in the house is the primary bath. "The rest of the house has so much color and the primary bathroom was very monochromatic and soothing," she says. A Quartzite wall treatment surrounds the tub and a piece by Sachiko Bradley from UNREPD hangs above.

The shower in the primary bath is lined in Zia tile.

Ochre hues adorn a guest bedroom. The custom bed was upholstered in a Rose Unaicke fabric and topped with a pillow from Pat McCann.

The modern guest bath features an integrated limestone sink, which complements the Portola Paints lime wash on the walls.

By using bold variations on neutrals and punctuating each space with unique details, Nicastro created a welcoming home fit for every part of her client's life, whether it's work or play.