A Paris Apartment Channels New-School Art Deco Glam

Interior architect Charlotte Fequet's clients had several must-haves for the renovation of the home they share with their two children in Paris's 16th arrondissement. It needed to have lots of storage, plenty of light, but most importantly, it needed to bring back the original art deco character of the building.

Fequet began by perfecting the layout. A wall was removed to create a luminous kitchen and a large corridor was turned into a dining room.

The reconfigured floor plan also helped brighten the home. "I wanted to bring light into every space of the apartment," says Fequet. Interior rooms were outfitted with art deco–inspired glass-and-metal doors and windows, allowing sunlight to travel into formerly dark spaces. The home is now so sunny that Fequet was able to place an olive tree in the foyer.

When decorating the home, the interior architect gravitated toward jewel tones. "The palette is mostly dark blue, sage green, and pink," she says. "It's like a combination of the night sky, plants, and a touch of femininity with the pink." In the living room, a green B&B Italia sofa is mixed with a pink sofa from La Redoute Intérieurs and a custom mirror hangs between two wall lights by Allied Maker.

A wall of storage was installed in the main dining room with arched niches painted in Ressource's Thé de Chine. An Atelier Areti ceiling light hangs above a custom walnut table, which is surrounded by colorful Maison Sarah Lavoine chairs.

The vibrant blue kitchen was designed using Fenix laminate, Silestone countertops, and Popham Design tiles. Pendant lights by Atelier Areti illuminate the sink.

Fequet devised a casual dining area for the kids outside the kitchen. She used the same Silestone that tops the counters for the custom table. The pendant light is by Octo Design and the chairs are La Redoute Intérieurs.

Oak parquet floors were installed throughout the apartment, a nod to the home's history. Curved banquettes anchor the gallery dining space and the piano area behind it.

A lush wall paper lines the moody TV room and Fequet added a wall lamp from La Redoute Intérieurs.

Glass partitions with built-in shelving separate the parents' bedroom from the dressing area. "I wanted to create as much storage as possible but with a lot of ornamentation that can nod to the art deco character of the apartment," says Fequet. The wall behind the custom headboard is painted in Ressource's Source.

A custom vanity was built into the dressing room of the parents' suite. The walls are painted in Farrow & Ball's Strong White and a Norman Copenhagen rug sits atop the oak parquet floor.

In the daughter's room, a custom headboard is upholstered in a Pierre Frey pink velvet. The walls are painted in Farrow & Ball's Dead Salmon and the dresser is painted in Ressource's Broome Street

In the son's bedroom, Fequet channeled the night sky on the accent wall, which is painted in Farrow & Ball's Stiffkey Blue. An Eames elephant stool adds another playful touch.

With a bold color palette and lots of custom details, the apartment is now a lively yet soothing family home that brings in all the charm of art deco style.