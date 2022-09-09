Queen Elizabeth II Always Had This Soap in Her Bathroom

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history of seven decades, people all over the world are mourning the loss of an icon. In times like these, we often feel like we want details of her life that may have been overlooked as tokens.

We have already touched on some classic details in the Queen's bedroom, but as we move to the bathroom, we learned that this room remains much of an enigma — and understandably so. What we do know, according to a piece in ​Hello! Magazine​, is that Queen Elizabeth was particularly fond of Yardley London, a luxury soap company.

The brand has a history of over 250 years, as the Cleaver family began Yardley London back in 1770, only to become one of the most successful soap and perfume companies in the United Kingdom. The fragrances are inspired by the differing flowers of the land and remain devoted to creating scents using natural ingredients, most notably English lavender, which remains at the center of all kinds of products. Plus, the brand is vegan and cruelty-free.

According to the piece by ​Hello!,​ the Queen's favorite Yardley London items are found in the Luxury Soap Collection, containing English Lavender, English Rose, and Lily of the Valley, a light floral and fruity fragrance. The soaps even come in an adorable little box. The collection is retailed at £1.95 in the United Kingdom, but you can grab your own at Walmart for $11.49. That's a pretty good bang for your buck if you ask us.

If you're looking to pay a tribute to the Queen, maybe allowing your bathroom (and your hands) to smell like hers is the way to do it.