This Gorgeous DIY Planter Is Made From a Stained Glass Lampshade

The next time you're looking to buy a hanging planter, you might want to stop by the thrift store first. Thanks to Den Garden, we discovered TikTok user @lameforestcafe's gorgeous DIY planter that was made with a vintage stained glass lampshade. Not only does the piece add color and texture the room, but it's totally unique too.

According to @lameforestcafe's TikTok video, it appears they made a plant hanger with rope. Next, they flipped the lampshade upside down, then placed it in the hanger. The creator then added soil and ivy, so that the vines draped over the edges of the lamp. It's beautifully brilliant, to say the least.

If you want to recreate this project, there are a few things to keep in mind. For starters, several users suggest lining the lampshade with a bowl or protective layer before potting the plant. In fact, one stained glass artist echoed this notion, adding that this will prevent the water from seeping into the adhesive that holds the copper foil to the glass.

It's also worth noting that vintage stained glass lamps might contain lead. This is something to keep in mind, especially if you're concerned about lead exposure or live with little kids or pets.

Unsurprisingly, the project has been a hit with TikTok users, who felt inspired to recreate the planter. "I have a lamp like that we never use anymore. I'm totally doing this!" said one person. "This is the best idea I've seen in a while," commented another user.

For a better view of how the planter looks in the creator's space, check out their video right here.

How to make a plant hanger:

To make a rope plant hanger, check out this tutorial by Make It & Love It. You can also buy rope hangers on Amazon; just be sure to buy ones that fit your specific lampshade.

Other DIY planter ideas:

If you don't want to buy a stained glass lampshade, try making a planter with an old paper towel holder. The clever idea, which was shared by TikTok user @diywithemma, is perfect for creating more horizontal space for plants.