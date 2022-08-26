These Flowers "Magically" Last for a Year and I'm Absolutely Obsessed

Welcome to my new obsession: fresh flowers that "magically" last for over a year or more.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Have you heard of Venus et Fleur's Eternity arrangements? Though the company has been around for a while, I recently discovered them while visiting their store and was immediately fascinated. To me, this discovery opened up my new form of self-care: I want to always have a fresh flowers in my home — and with Venus et Fleur, it's possible.

Advertisement

So, before this discovery, I've always bought or received flowers from a grocery store or a florist. And while they look gorgeous upon arrival and for the first few days, before I know it the flowers are pretty much dead. My mom recently said the same thing to me — that when people send her flowers, they die within several days. All she can think about is how bad she feels for the person who spent all that money sending her those arrangements.

Advertisement

No one likes that. So, that's why Venus et Fleur flowers are my new obsession. They last for a long, ​long​ time.

​​​(While I did receive this flower arrangement and vase as a gift from the brand, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Venus et Fleur, in any way.)​

Advertisement

How Do the Venus et Fleur Flowers Work?

Venus et Fleur offers real roses from Ecuador that, according to the company, are put through a proprietary solution and color pigmentation process to preserve their beauty, making them long-lasting. They can maintain their "freshness and biological structure for more than a year when properly maintained." This process is now also used on their calla lilies, orchids, and hydrangeas. Magical.

Advertisement

What is the Venus et Fleur New Stone Collection?

Its latest collection — the New Stone Collection — features handcrafted marble and sandstone vases. These vases work in a variety of decor styles, from traditional to modern to California-Scandi. Natural materials are so very on-trend right now. (Although, for me, they are ​always​ on trend!)

Advertisement

With its new Stone Collection, you choose from three different vases/sizes in Marble or Sandstone: the Ela (which has a sweet Parisian feel), the Demi, and the Gia. And then, of course, you can choose your flowers (including rose colors) from their Eternity arrangements. If roses aren't quite your thing, you can go with mixed orchids, mixed calla lilies (look at them — gorgeous!), or mixed hydrangeas (so sweet, my mom would ​love​ these). Also, they offer Travertine vases which give off earthy modern vibes.

Advertisement

What Makes Venus et Fleur Products Worth the Price?

For the arrangements in Venus et Fleur's new Stone Collection, you're looking to spend between $245 to $1,100.

Advertisement

While the price tag is on the splurge side, it can be a splurge worth taking. No maintenance is required, and you never need to water the roses or flowers. (Literally, do ​not​ water them.) You can lightly dust the flowers, but don't remove them from the vase and avoid direct sunlight. How easy is that?

And as I said before, they last for over a year. To me, that is the biggest selling point.

I have the Gia Marble Vase with the Eternity Roses in Pure White — the marble with the white roses make a lovely combination. I've had it on my dining table as a centerpiece, but then moved the arrangement to my bedroom where I believe they really belong. They're the first thing I see across the room from my bed, and my husband constantly marvels at how great they smell.

If you want to try out these flowers, but don't want to commit to something big to begin with, do what I did for my daughter for her birthday: I bought her the Le Mini Round. It's one sweet little rose in a small container. She has it in her bedroom, she loves the smell, and we know that this will last (unlike the plant I bought for her last birthday).

Final Thoughts

While these vases might be on the pricier side, what you're getting is quality craftsmanship and design with a lasting arrangement that, if you love having fresh flowers regularly in your home, is worth the investment. Get one for yourself, or gift a friend, sweetheart, or loved one with it. How great would this be for a Mother's Day present, a milestone birthday, or a bridal or baby shower gift? There's just something about blooms that add joy to every space. And I'm here for joy-making whenever I can find it.

Our Top Venus et Fleur Picks

Here are some of my favorite flowers and vases from Venus et Fleur: