These Trader Joe’s Peonies Change Colors and Are Being Sold at a Great Price

By Jun 3, 2023
Attention, attention: It's officially peony season! If you ask us, peony season should be savored and celebrated. These ever-popular blooms are only in season once a year, and come late spring and early summer, you should begin to see them popping up in grocery store floral sections and flower shops alike. But did you know there's a variety of peony that changes colors as it blooms?

TikTok creator Bohofrisco recently shared that they purchased a five-stem bouquet of peonies at Trader Joe's, and to their surprise, the flowers began to change color as they bloomed. The peonies start as a deep pink with a light yellow center, turn a light coral pink after a few days, and then change to white after a week.

The flowers are simply stunning, and priced at just $9.99, they're also quite the steal. You know you can always count on Trader Joe's for a perfectly priced bouquet!

Peonies come in a few different colors, and while they are all spectacular, this variety of peony is called a Coral Charm peony, and they're known for their color-changing petals. Since peony season is so short and these peonies in particular are quite magical, we recommend that you pick up a bouquet or two the next time you're at Trader Joe's and learn how to cut peonies for a vase. You don't want to miss these beauties!

