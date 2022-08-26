This Unexpected Tool Will Make Your Grimy Stove Grates Sparkle

If you have a gas stove in your kitchen with cast-iron grates, you know how painfully challenging it can be to clean them. With food spills, oil remnants, and grease stains, the grates can get pretty grimy, pretty quickly. And sometimes, no matter how hard you scrub, the grates just don't reach the same level of cleanliness as when you first got them — until now.

TikToker @morethancleaning demonstrated on the platform how they clean their own cast-iron grates, aside from just washing them in the sink with a heavy-duty degreaser.

The creator recommends beginning the process by soaking the grates. If you don't have a sink large enough to fit all the grates, @morethancleaning suggests using a big plastic box that they use themselves in the video. They also line the box with a trash bag for easy cleanup.

They add dishwasher detergent to the box with the grates before pouring in the boiling water for soaking. While this method works, you may still see some stains. This is where @morethancleaning's secret weapon comes in.

The creator whips out their pumice stone, a light and abrasive rock that is actually used to remove dead skin, but has also been used for cleaning. In the video, you can see that the tool just looks like a massive rock, but trust us when we say this stone is magic when it comes to washing. Just make sure it's wet before you start rubbing away all that grime.

The grates come out as good as new, no stains to be seen. If you want to get one of these handy gadgets for yourself, you can find a pumice stone in the cleaning aisle of your local grocery store or online.

Other users were grateful for the tip and took to the comments to express their appreciation. One person wrote, "Works great for the toilet as well," while another said, "Screaming on top of my lungs from Arizona ...THANK YOU!!!"