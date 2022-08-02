Material's New Kids Collection Makes Cooking Fun for the Whole Family

The AAPI-founded kitchenware brand Material is aiming to get kids (and kids at heart) excited about bringing recipes to life. The company — which has fans in Oprah and ​Queer Eye​ stars Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk — just launched its very first Kids Collection featuring mini versions of its beloved kitchen tools.

In addition to offering fun pops of color, the new line showcases kid-friendly materials. Both the Mini Silicone Spatula and Mini Silicone Air Whisk are BPA-free and can be cleaned in a dishwasher.

To get in on all the kitchen fun, you can purchase the Kids Cooking Kit ($45), which includes The Cook Deck: a visual recipe card game created by children's book author and food critic Joshua David Stein and illustrator Erin Jang. The game allows kids of all ages to piece together recipe steps while adding in delicious, fun ingredients.

"These days, the kitchen has transformed into a more creative space ... It's also become a real place of fascination and intrigue for my two daughters, ages 2.5 and seven," Eunice Byun, the co-founder of Material, explains in a press release. "They love the entire process of making something — from measuring out the ingredients to whisking them all together to dancing while waiting for things to cook. A part of me believes that in an age of immediacy and intangibility, they are drawn to the physicality and patience required in the kitchen."

Whether you have a kid or simply want to awaken your inner child, you can shop the entire Material Kids Collection here.