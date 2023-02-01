Jerrelle Guy's New Anthropologie Collection Will Have You Dreaming of Spring

The kitchen is known as the heart of the home, and when you're baking something like a birthday cake for a loved one, or hosting friends for a dinner party, working with beautiful materials makes the experience all the more special. Award-winning author of ‌Black Girl Baking‌, food stylist, and recipe developer Jerrelle Guy takes this to heart, and her new collection for Anthropologie reflects exactly that.

Guy's assortment is full of color and whimsy kitchenware. The serving ware, dinner plates, bowls, and glasses feature intricate patterns that certainly inspire joy. Even though there are still a few weeks left of winter, the garden motifs will have you dreaming of spring tablescapes and warm weather gatherings.

"Whenever the outside world has felt grating, I've turned to my kitchen for sanctuary, the same way people turn to their grandmothers and their grandmother's cooking for comfort," Guy wrote on their most recent Instagram post announcing the collection. "My goal is that these pieces help you tap into that safe, cozy feeling while you're in the kitchen."

Read on for a few of our favorite pieces, and shop the entire collection here.

