This Rice Paper Trick Will Make Your Meals 10 Times Prettier

When it comes to making food look beautiful, the simplest ideas are often the best. One example is rice paper flower chips, also known as blooming rice chips. The snack is currently going viral on social media, and no wonder — it's gorgeous.

On TikTok, user @vvnjiejie demonstrated how to create the chips. Basically, you cut rice paper wrappers into flower shapes using scissors. If you'd like, layer smaller flowers on top of larger ones for a three-dimensional effect. You can use a dab of water to help stick them together.

Next, mix rice and turmeric, then add a small scoop to the center of the flower. Heat a pot with one inch of oil over medium heat. (Pro tip: To check if the oil is ready, use a wooden spoon. If it bubbles, it's good to go.)

Carefully drop the rice paper flowers into the oil, one at a time. In about one or two seconds, the flowers will magically bloom (i.e., become crispy and puffy). Remove them with a slotted spoon or chopsticks, then place them on a plate lined with paper towels. Finally, season the chips with a bit of salt.

BTW, if you're unfamiliar with rice paper wrappers, it's a staple ingredient in Vietnamese cuisine. They're also known as bánh tráng, rice wafers, rice crepes, and nem wrappers. You can find them at specialty Asian grocery stores and some big box supermarkets.

That being said, making chips or puffs with rice paper isn't exactly new. Many people simply cut the paper into squares and eat them with savory toppings. But if you're looking for a prettier take, this flower chip idea is certainly worth trying.

How to use your flower rice paper chips:

Once you've learned how to make flower rice paper chips, here are some ways to use them:

Add the chips to charcuterie boards

Use them to garnish soups or salads

Display the chips with spring rolls

For even more color variations, you can also mix the rice with other ingredients like beet powder or spirulina.