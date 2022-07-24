This Hack Lets You Turn Basic Kitchen Items Into a DIY Heating Pad

If you're a person who menstruates, there's a good chance hot water bottles are part of your monthly self-care routine. Or maybe you own an electric heating pad, which can be just as helpful. But what if you have neither item? Well, you'll be glad to know that it's possible to make your own DIY heating pad with a reusable silicone bag and towels.

In a recent video, TikTok user @newlifestyle____ explains how to make it happen. Simply dampen a small towel with hot water and place it in a microwave-safe silicone bag. Next, heat it in the microwave for about one minute, then wrap it in another small towel. And just like that, you have a homemade heating pad.

Granted, if you aren't already using reusable silicone bags, it won't be possible to recreate this hack. But if you're looking to make your home more sustainable, it's certainly worth investing in a few bags. Not only can you use them to store food without plastic, but you can also use them for travel and, you know, making DIY heating pads at home.

In either case, be sure to use reusable silicone bags that are microwave-safe. Personally, we're big fans of Stasher, a brand that creates colorful food-safe silicone bags that are safe to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Needless to say, this is one heck of a handy hack, especially if you travel often or if you already own silicone bags and don't want to buy new stuff.

Other ways to use your DIY heating pad:

Heating pads, including this one, can be used for so much more than menstrual cramps. They're ideal for soothing general aches and pains, especially after a long day of physical activity. This DIY heating pad is also useful for simply warming up on a chilly day.