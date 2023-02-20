This 2-Ingredient Recipe Proves Baking Fresh Bread Can Be Easy

In 2020, bread making was all the rage, and looking back — it's easy to see why. Not only is fresh bread absolutely delicious, but there's something so gratifying about making a staple food. However, if you've ever made fresh bread from scratch, you know that the process can be pretty darn complicated. But what if there was an easier approach?

Thanks to the wonderful world of two-ingredient recipes, you can totally make bread rolls using, well, two ingredients. Per TikTok user @patrickzeinali, all you need is one cup of self-rising flour and a half cup of plain Greek yogurt.

In a bowl, combine the ingredients, and knead the dough for about 10 minutes. It should be tacky but not overly sticky. (If it's too dry, add a bit of yogurt. If it's too wet, add a sprinkle of extra flour.)

Next, separate the dough into two equal-sized rolls, and bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. And just like that, you have a mini batch of homemade bread.

Of course, if you want to make more than two rolls, you can easily double or triple the recipe. You could also create rolls that are slightly bigger or smaller than the original version; just be sure to increase or decrease the baking time accordingly.

What's more, several TikTok users shared that you can use the same approach for pizza crust. (Writer's note: We've made this before and can confirm that it's super tasty.)

Baking bread has never been so easy.

How to make self-rising flour:

Self-rising flour is just all-purpose flour with baking powder and salt. That being said, it's extremely easy to make at home.

In a bowl, combine one cup all-purpose flour, two teaspoons of baking powder, and one teaspoon salt. This creates enough self-rising flour for a single batch of homemade rolls.

