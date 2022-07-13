Amazon Is Offering Discounted Gift Cards for Airbnb, Hulu, Bed Bath & Beyond, and More

Prime Day just keeps getting better and better. Our latest obsession? Amazon's substantial inventory of discounted gift cards . From home goods to restaurants, you can save 20% or more on some of the most popular retailers.

This works one of two ways. First, you can receive an upfront discount on your purchase. For example, if you buy a $50 Gap gift card, you'll actually only be spending $39.50. The second way to save big is by receiving bounce-back credit from Amazon. For example, when you purchase a $100 Airbnb gift card, you'll automatically receive $20 in Amazon credit. You're essentially just getting a free $20. Under each gift card, it notes which of these two methods applies.