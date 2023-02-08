This City Is the Most Romanic for Valentine's Day in 2023

Whether you're snuggling up at home over heart-shaped cupcakes or heading out to a nice dinner for two, 'tis the season of love. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will collectively spend $25.9 billion this February 14, with each person spending upwards of $193.

However, no one is required to drain their bank account or take out a loan to profess their feelings for that someone special. It actually may all come down to geography, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared 100 of the largest cities in the United States across 26 metrics, such as the cost of a three-course meal and number of florists per capita to determine the best places to celebrate Valentine's Day this year.

1. San Francisco, CA 11. San Jose, CA 2. Seattle, WA 12. New York, NY 3. San Diego, CA 13. Atlanta, GA 4. Las Vegas, NV 14. Austin, TX 5. Portland, OR 15. Chicago, IL 6. Scottsdale, AZ 16. Los Angeles, CA 7. Honolulu, HI 17. Phoenix, AZ 8. Orlando, FL 18. Boston, MA 9. Denver, CO 19. Fremont, CA 10. Washington, D.C. 20. Virginia Beach, VA

With inflation on the rise and products across the board getting more expensive, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez believes that individuals want a partner who is smart with how they spend their money, above anything else.

"People want to date people who are financially responsible, especially as high inflation continues to put stress on many Americans' wallets. In fact, half of Americans would break up with their significant other if they spent irresponsibly," says Gonzalez in a press release.

The bottom line is that you don't need to spend much — if anything at all — to show the people you love just how much you love them. You know what they say: Love is priceless.

You can check out the full results of the study on WalletHub.com.

