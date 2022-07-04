This Fruity Ice Cube Hack Will Take Your Summer Drinks to the Next Level

There is nothing quite like a refreshing cold drink on a hot summer day. The best part is that you can spruce up a classic iced drink in many ways, like by adding colorful garnishes, but what about the actual ice cubes? You likely have never bothered to think about changing up the cubes (it's just frozen water, after all), but TikTok user @kaelimaee took to the app to share how to make fruity ice cubes for a fresh (and sweet) addition to your favorite summer beverage.

The creator begins by showing off their LittleStar Ice Cube Tray (as an alternative to a standard ice cube tray) and an array of produce to put in the ice cubes (or in this case, spheres) including strawberries, cucumber, lemon, and blueberries. Opting to chop up the strawberries first, they use their Fullstar Vegetable Chopper to cut the fruit into tiny cubes, but you can also just finely chop them with a sharp knife. Once the strawberries are chopped into tiny pieces, they use a spoon to add them to the standing ice cube tray. Rinse and repeat for the other fruits and veggies.

Once the tray is filled about halfway, @kaelimaee adds water, twists on the cap, and gives the tray a shake so all the produce is evenly distributed throughout. Once everything is mixed well, you can seal the tray by pushing the two sides of the clear plastic shell towards each other. This helps the cubes develop their shape. They then place the tray flat in the freezer until the cubes are fully frozen.

When it comes to ice cube hacks, @kaelimaee has also shown their followers how incorporate fruit into their ice cubes with just a standard tray — they use the WIBIMEN round ice cube tray.

If you're on the hunt for drinks that would be perfect with some fruity ice cubes, here are a few ideas to get you started: